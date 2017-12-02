Lakshan Sandakan wasn’t confident to bowl wrong ‘un earlier: SL bowling coach

Sri Lanka bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake has said it’s tough for the management to keep the team upbeat in a situation where almost all their tactics are failing against a side that last lost a Test series in 2014-15. (IND v SL Day 1 Report)

After being ‘tour-washed’ 9-0 at the hands of Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team earlier this year, Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lanka haven’t been able to get going against the same opposition in the ongoing three-Test series. (IND v SL Day 1 highlights) (IND v SL full scorecard)

While they almost suffered a defeat in Kolkata, the Nagpur game was even worse as they managed only 205 in their first innings and eventually lost the Test by an innings and 239 runs.

On Day 1 of the third and final Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground, the visitors had no answer to India’s brilliant batting – led by Murali Vijay and Kohli, both of whom slammed hundreds.

“It’s a tough one,” said Ratnayake, the former Sri Lanka pace bowler, during the post day press conference.

“You have bring in the portions in which they have done well and say if you can do those portions right lets try to continue the things which we did right as well as change tactics do something different from what we did.”

Sandakan not sure

Chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan, who replaced the injured Rangana Herath, proved to be very expensive for most of the day before scalping Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane with wrong ones towards the end. Asked what went wrong with the 26-year-old early on, Ratnayake said Sandakan could have used the googly much earlier.

“Sandakan should have been bringing the googly much earlier. That’s one of the things we spoke at tea, and which he did only at the end. It might be a confidence issue but we will certainly discuss.

“He is comfortable with his normal Chinaman but the googly is the thing we see might trouble the batsmen. He hides it very well, and it is not very easy to read. He should bring it on and mix it.”

Asked why Sri Lanka opted to play only four bowlers, Ratnayake said it was an experiment.

“We had to decide whether to go with the extra bowler or an extra batsman. Since we hadn’t done well in our batting, we wanted to make a statement (with) a better score. If we were going to bat the first day we were to have those seven batsmen, that was the decision we had to take. It certainly taxes the opening bowlers because they are the ones who bowled the most in the last game also.”