Full cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Dambulla: IND thrash SL by 9 wickets

Shikhar Dhawan hit a blazing century to help India thrash Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the first one-day international in Dambulla on Sunday. Chasing a modest 217 for victory, the visitors rode on an unbeaten 197-run stand between Dhawan (132) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to canter home with 127 balls remaining. Earlier, it was the spinners, led by Axar Patel, who set up the win for India after bowling out Sri Lanka for 216 in 43.2 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav and paceman Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Catch full cricket score India vs Sri Lanka here (HIGHLIGHTS | STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, then click here