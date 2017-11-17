Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain holds up Pujara’s 50

India’s famed batting order is facing another stiff test on Day 2 of the first Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday. The home team was rocked by Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal on a rain-hit first day after Virat Kohli lost the toss and India were asked to bat first. Only 11.5 overs were possible on Thursday but on a seaming deck, Lakmal bowled the right length to leave a telling mark on the Indian top order. Kohli and KL Rahul made ducks as Lakmal’s three wickets for no runs left the Lankans with an extra spring in their step. on Day 2, Dasun Shanaka removed Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin early. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, day 2 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | DAY 1 REPORT | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

11:15 hrs IST: And lunch will be taken at 11:20 am. The rain has also got very heavy.

11:07 hrs IST: More covers are being brought in. Doesn’t look good. Early lunch could be taken.

10:58 hrs IST: And........rain stops play (again). The forecast ahead isn’t that good. We’ll keep you posted.

Cheteshwar Pujara 47* in 164 mins, 102 balls

dots: 83

1s: 9 (9 runs)

2s: 1 (2 runs)

4s: 9 (36 runs)#IndvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 17, 2017

10:53 hrs IST: FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Karunaratne and Saha punches it off the back foot past the fielder at point for his first boundary.

10:50 hrs IST: Karunaratne’s only Test wicket is Pujara. Can he get him today?

10:47 hrs IST: This has been a brilliant performance from Sri Lanka so far. Very few teams have had India on the backfoot in the longest format in the past year or so.

10:42 hrs IST: And Dinesh Chandimal continues to attack. Karunaratne, Sri Lanka’s fourth pacer in the match, comes in for his first spell.

10:37 hrs IST: Maiden over from Shanaka. India are 54/5, Pujara 33*, Saha 0*

10:32 hrs IST: The floodlights are being switched on. Gloomy once again.....

10:27 hrs IST: Local boy Wriddhiman Saha is in at No. 7.

10:25 hrs IST: OUT! And India are 50/5. Second wicket for Shanaka. Ashwin tries to hit on the up but Karunaratne takes a good catch at backward point.

10:20 hrs IST: FOUR! Another overpitched delivery from Shanaka and Pujara creams it through covers for his sixth boundary.

10:16 hrs IST: Ashwin struck by a short ball on his bowling hand. Immediately calls for the physio, but seems fine. India 45/4, Pujara 24*, Ashwin 4*

10:11 hrs IST: Heading into this match, Cheteshwar Pujara had scores of 204, 3, 182 for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

10:06 hrs IST: Oops! Groundstaff getting ready. Slight rain.

10:02 hrs IST: Excellent stuff from both Lakmal and Shanaka. No need to bring in a spinner at the moment. India 40/4, Pujara 23*, Ashwin 4*

09:56 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Australia have announced a 13-member squad for the first two Ashes Tests. Some surprising names. A Tasmanian has made a comeback after seven years. Read here

09:52 hrs IST: FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Shanaka and Pujara drives it well past mid-off. Moves into 20s.

09:49 hrs IST: Pujara is the only one who has looked confident with his technique. County experience coming into play! India 35/4.

09:45 hrs IST: FOUR! Gentle loosener from Shanaka and Ashwin caresses it through covers to get off the mark. India 34/4.

09:42 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is the next man in. Can he build a strong partnership with Pujara?

09:40 hrs IST: WICKET! Rahane falls. Length ball from Shanaka, the Mumbaikar looks to drive it on the up but misses and Dickwella does the rest behind the stumps. India in deep trouble now.

09:37 hrs IST: And eighth maiden from Lakmal. Stupendous! Can’t get any better. India 30/3.

09:33 hrs IST: Good comeback from Shanaka after conceding two boundaries in his last over. India 30/3, Pujara 17*, Rahane 4*

09:29 hrs IST: First runs off Lakmal after 46 balls. Rahane gets his first boundary of the day. India 29/3, Shanaka to continue.

09:24 hrs IST: Pujara looks in good touch. Smacks a fuller delivery from Dasun Shanaka past short cover and then punishes a half-volley past the mid-off region to end the over. India 25/3.

09:20 hrs IST: Lakmal continues his superb form. Another excellent over from the Sri Lankan pacer and he’s yet to concede a run. Gamage to continue. India 17/3, Pujara 8*, Rahane 0*

09:16 hrs IST: Gamage starts with a full length delivery and India’s No. 3 opts to leave it. Lakmal now. Three slips and a gully for him.

09:14 hrs IST: Time for live action. Pujara and Rahane make their way out in the middle, and so do the Sri Lankans. Gamage to start the proceedings.

09:07 hrs IST: “The pitch hasn’t changed much but the grass has been shaved off a little. If the bowlers bowl a proper length, the batsmen will be in trouble. You have to be on the front foot as much as possible. Tough work for Indian batsmen.” - Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar’s pitch report

09:00 hrs IST: Today’s schedule -

1st session: 09:15 to 11:30

2nd session: 12:10 to 14:25

3rd session: 14:45 to 16:45

08:45 hrs IST: Pujara and Rahane have the unenviable task of rebuilding India’s innings. Will Lakmal continue his hot streak or will India find some stability in the middle order?

08:38 hrs IST: Good News - It’s not raining as of now and the play should start on time.

08:30 hrs IST: There will be an early start today, around 9.15 am, to make up for the overs lost yesterday.

08:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who managed to survive a torrid spell, and Ajinkya Rahane will start at the overnight score of 17 for three wickets. With the Eden Gardens strip still as fresh as the morning dew, Lakmal and Lahiru Gamage will only be too willing to bend their back and come streaming in.

Dinesh Chandimal was only the second captain since 1969 to field first after winning the toss at Eden Gardens and he was certainly not regretting that decision. Sri Lanka have never beaten India in a Test match in India and it remains to be seen if the visitors can convert the great start to something meaningful. India, of course, will believe in Pujara, Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha to put a fighting score for their pace troika to return fire with fire.