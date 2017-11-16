Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Kolkata, Day 1: Match delayed

The game at the Eden Gardens has been delayed due to rainfall in Kolkata. Ranked No. 1 in the world in Test cricket, Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will use this series against Sri Lanka to prepare for the long series in South Africa starting January first week in Cape Town. The Lankans, whose current form has been dismal to say the least, will start as the underdogs but India must guard against an attack that has the dangerous Rangana Herath. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

10:33 hrs IST: The rain is getting heavier at the Eden Gardens.

10:29 hrs IST:

#INDvSL | @NiroshanDikka scores a lot of his runs from the sweep shot and that will be useful for him against the Indian spinners



LIVE | https://t.co/RavBHh1Uh9 pic.twitter.com/T9EyxSOweu — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) November 16, 2017

10:24 hrs IST: It’s still raining in Kolkata. Chances of play look quite bleak.

10:19 hrs IST: “Winning is the most important thing. We are not differentiating in terms of where we are playing, whom we are playing... We just want to play good cricket as team. If you play good cricket, results take care of each other anywhere in the world,” said Kohli when he was asked about the Sri Lanka series.

10:14 hrs IST: An interesting way to look at the wicket-taking pattern of the Indian and Sri Lankan bowlers -

10:06 hrs IST: According to our correspondent in Kolkata, this can be the case for the next three days.

10:00 hrs IST: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may have sent history for a six by not being part of an evening which will commemorate 225 years of the sport being played in India. Find out why

09:58 hrs IST: With the rain coming in short spells, it will be very difficult for the ground staff to get the pitch ready quickly.

09:49 hrs IST: The covers are back as it’s raining once again!

09:45 hrs IST: In their last 17 outings, 8 out of 10 defeats for Sri Lanka have been by a margin of an innings.

09:40 hrs IST:

09:38 hrs IST: The groundsmen have removed some of the outfield covers.

09:36 hrs IST: According to our correspondent in Kolkata, play looks unlikely before the second or the final session.

09:33 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India till now.

09:30 hrs IST: These are not seasonal rains in Kolkata and as a result, the groundsmen were caught by surprise.

09:27 hrs IST: “Playing one format gives me more time to prepare. I would definitely love to play all the formats for India. I am improving as a batsman. I am working on a few things which will pay off. The domestic season has been good. I have played county games on challenging wickets and learnt a lot.” - Pujara during his interview.

09:21 hrs IST: The covers are still on at the Eden Gardens.

09:15 hrs IST: Virat Kohli was quite angry with the press about their questions regarding him taking a rest, but the Indian cricket team skipper made it clear that ‘he will ask for a break if he needs one’.

09:09 hrs IST:

The Eden Gardens, less than 30 minutes before scheduled start of the first day of the first Test. #INDvSL @HTSportsNews pic.twitter.com/BgPvc7Y4uJ — Dhiman Sarkar (@DhimanHT) November 16, 2017

09:06 hrs IST: The super soopers are out and the ground staff are trying to get the pitch ready.

09:00 hrs IST: Toss delayed due to rain at the Eden Gardens.

08:52 hrs IST: The start will most likely be delayed as the pitch is being covered with multiple layers.

08:47 hrs IST: Rain has started in Kolkata. This is not good news for the match!

08:41 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be making their return for India after three months. The two experienced spinners will be looking to prove a point with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both producing good performances in the recent past.

08:36 hrs IST: Good news! No rain till now, but the conditions are quite overcast.

08:31 hrs IST: The last couple of days saw heavy rainfall in Kolkata and if that continues, it will be tough task for the ground staff to get the pitch ready in time for the game.

08:15 hrs IST: India have never lost a bilateral Test series at home against Sri Lanka.

08:01 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Familiarity and statistics pretty much put the India vs Sri Lanka series in perspective. While Sri Lanka struggle to emerge from a long phase of transition, India continue to rule in all formats of the game. Virat Kohli’s young team has been invincible at home.

India are unbeaten in a home series in any format since being defeated by South Africa in a one-day challenge in 2015. Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test on Indian soil, but they head for the opener in Kolkata with renewed hopes after winning two Tests against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates last month.

Sri Lanka do not have happy memories from their last encounter against the Indians. They lost all three Tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international at home in July-September. So any good deed will be seen as a bonus for Dinesh Chandimal’s side that is gripped by a plethora of problems.