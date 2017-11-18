Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test day 3: Lakmal takes 4; SL on top

Indian batsmen, with the exception of Cheteshwar Pujara, who notched up his 16th fifty were left rattled as Sri Lankan bowlers continued their mayhem. However, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja strung a solid partnership to revive the hosts but both fell in quick succession. Fans would hope for more play on the third day as India continue their fight under overcast conditions. For the visitors, Suranga Lakmal and Dasun Shanaka have taken three wickets and two wickets respectively. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

11:06 hrs IST: WICKET! Suranga Lakmal gets his fourth. Brilliant bowling this. Good length ball on middle and leg stump, it straightens and Bhuvneshwar edges it to the keeper. Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Dickwella b Lakmal 13 (17).

10:59 hrs IST: Rangana Herath is back into the attack. With the tail-enders going after him, this can be the ideal time for Sri Lanka to polish the tail off. But, India can also get some quick runs.

10:54 hrs IST: Edged but safe! Full ball that holds its line on off stump, Bhuvneshwar pokes at it and the edge flies past Chandimal at first slip.

10:49 hrs IST: WICKET! India are tottering now. Dilruwan gets a bit of extra bounce as Saha attempts the sweep, the ball gets a top edge and the catch is taken. India take the review and UltraEdge spots a spike. Wriddhiman Saha c Mathews b Dilruwan 29 (83).

10:43 hrs IST: WICKET! Sri Lanka get the vital wicket. Flatter delivery from Dilruwan and the ball hits the pad first, Sri Lanka appeal but the umpire does not give it out. They review and replays show it is pad first. After a bit of a delay for ball-tracking, it shows to be hitting leg stump. Ravindra Jadeja LBW Dilruwan Perera 22 (37).

10:39 hrs IST: FOUR! Shanaka floats a full ball outside off and Saha creams the drive to the sweeper cover fence.

10:34 hrs IST: MISSED STUMPING! Crucial moment in the match. Saha dances down the track to loft it down the ground but misses, however, Niroshan Dickwella the keeper could not effect the stumping.

10:32 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have to find a way to break this partnership as a total in excess of 250 or 300 on this deck could be challenging, considering India’s variety.

10:25 hrs IST: The partnership between Jadeja and Saha is going at a rate of over five and has gotten India almost back on track. Still, a long way to go if they have to get to a good score.

10:17 hrs IST: SIX! Brilliant batting from Jadeja. Flighted delivery on off stump, the left-hander skips down the track and wallops it over long on for the first six of the game.

10:12 hrs IST: FOUR! For the first time in this match, Lakmal’s economy rate has gone over one. Full ball outside off, Saha plays it with soft hands and the ball goes to the third man fence.

10:08 hrs IST: FOUR! Poor line and length from Dilruwan. Short and wide ball, gives Saha ample time to rock back and crash the cut through backward point.

10:06 hr IST: Dilruwan Perera into the attack for the first time. Can he break this dangerous stand?

9:59 hrs IST: The team 100 is up for India. Jadeja and Saha have looked to take the attack to the bowlers. The third umpire has a look whether the fielder touched the ropes which he did while trying to stop.

9:53 hrs IST: Jadeja and Saha have to counter-attack. So far, both batsmen have looked in good touch.

9:48 hrs IST: Review time for Sri Lanka. They appeal for an LBW against Wriddhiman Saha. Going over the stumps so they lose a review. It was a full ball which cut back in off the seam again but the extra bounce took it over.

9:46 hrs IST: FOURS! Superb batting from Saha. Full ball from Gamage and the wicketkeeper batsman creams the drive to deep cover. Couple of balls later, he wrists a straight drive to long on.

9:40 hrs IST: Sri Lanka would be looking to restrict India to under 100 and drive home the advantage. However, the hosts bat deep till No.9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently hit a fifty and has had a Test half-century in England.

9:34 hrs IST: WICKET! Peach of a delivery from Gamage. Full ball and it nips back in sharply off the deck, Pujara goes for the drive and the ball sneaks past the gap to flatten off stump. Cheteshwar Pujara b Lahiru Gamage 52 (117).

9:33 hrs IST: Lakmal continues to bowl a fine spell as he troubles Pujara and Saha. His figures read 13-11-5-3

9:27 hrs IST: There is still some movement off the pitch and there is a bit of lateral movement. For the first time in two days, Kolkata awakes to sunshine. It is clearing up and there is plenty of blue sky. This will be great for cricket fans.

9:19 hrs IST: Cheteshwar Pujara notches up his 16th fifty in Tests with a sweep off Rangana Herath. What a batting exhibition on a tough pitch. Well played, Pujara.

9:10 hrs IST: Pujara has good company in Wriddhiman Saha, who slammed two fifties on a difficult Kolkata pitch last year and was named the Man of the Match. He will once again be the key.

8:55 hrs IST: There is still some assistance for the bowlers on a wicket that has plenty of moisture.

8:47 hrs IST: The outfield is in great shape. There are no covers, but it is overcast. Another day for the bowlers to prosper.

8:38 hrs IST: Cheteshwar Pujara is nearing a 16th fifty in Tests. In demanding conditions, he has proven to be head and shoulders above the rest. That is what a County Cricket experience does to you, bat in most conditions.

8:14 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka from the Eden Gardens. We have had two days ruined by rain and the forecast today is not too promising. It is currently overcast but it is not raining. However, rain is predicted later in the day.

Steady showers had allowed just 11.5 overs on the first day of the three-match series and the heavens opened once more on Friday to initially force an early lunch and then wash out the final two sessions with India reeling on 74 for five.

When play was called off, Pujara, a model of concentration, stood three runs short of a 16th Test fifty, a knock he would be proud of considering the conditions at Eden Gardens.

The visitors continued to plunder wickets between the showers in search of a first Test win against their hosts in India.

Sri Lanka’s first change bowler Dasun Shanaka dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, both for four, to compound India’s woes after the hosts had resumed on 17-3 under an overcast sky on Day 2.

With more rain predicted on Day 3, it remains to be seen how much game is possible. But Indian batsmen would hope to hold fort and that the team towards a decent total.