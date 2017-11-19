Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: IND fight back, SL 217/7

Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took wickets early on Day 4 to lead India’s fightback against Sri Lanka on Day 4 of the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shami struck twice while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. Sri Lanka have taken the lead after half centuries from Lahiru Thirimane and Angelo Mathews on Day 3 of the encounter. India were bowled out for 172 in their first innings. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4, Kolkata, here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

10:31 hrs IST: Time for spin. Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack. SL 217/7

10:27 hrs IST: Dilruwan Perera and Rangana Herath have stopped India’s momentum for now after losing three quick wickets. SL 217/7

10:22 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has left the ground for some reason. Umesh Yadav introduced into the attack. SL 210/7

10:17 hrs IST: Sri Lanka lead by 37 runs. SL 209/8

10:12 hrs IST: A loud shout from India, but the review showed that the impact was outside off stump. SL 208/8

10:07 hrs IST: It has not been a good match of spinners as only Dilruhan has taken two wickets till now. SL 207/7

10:04 hrs IST: India need to restrict Sri Lanka under 250 in order to stay in the game and the pacers will be the key once again. S: 202/7

09:59 hrs IST: OUT! Dinesh Chandimal departs! Mohammed Shami dismisses him for 28, SL 201/7

09:52 hrs IST: OUT! Dasun Shanaka is caught LBW by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and India are back in the game! SL 201/5

09:48 hrs IST: Mohammed Shami strikes for India! That’s the end of Niroshan Dickwella as he departs for 35. SL 200/5

09:46 hrs IST: 35 off 36 balls. Dickwella is having a ball at the Eden Gardens. SL 200/4

09:42 hrs IST: Dinesh Chandimal also gets a boundary as his partnership with Niroshan Dickwella crosses the 50-run mark. SL 192/4

09:40 hrs IST: Third boundary for Niroshan Dickwella! SL 187/4

09:35 hrs IST: The forecast says that there can be some rain later in the day, but the sky looks quite clear right now. SL 179/4

09:31 hrs IST: Sri Lanka lead by 3 runs right now. SL 175/4

09:29 hrs IST: The Indian bowlers have really struggled to get wickets and that has been the case till now. SL 173/4

09:26 hrs IST: Effortlessly played by Niroshan Dickwella and that’s the first boundary of the day. SL 172/4

09:21 hrs IST: Superb movement off the pitch for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SL 168/4

09:18 hrs IST: The bounce has been the highlight of this game as there are very less cracks on the pitch. SL 165/4

09:16 hrs IST: Good news for India. Mohammed Shami is back in action! SL 165/4

09:11 hrs IST: The teams are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over. SL 165/4

09:03 hrs IST: The Eden Gardens pitch has improved drastically since Day 1 and it seems that batsmen are having a better time out in the middle.

08:54 hrs IST: With the first two days getting spoilt by rain, it was a welcome sight for the fans as yesterday’s action took place without any interruption.

08:51 hrs IST: The onus will once again be on the Indian pacers as Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar need to add to their tally on Sunday.

08:46 hrs IST: It was all Sri Lanka on Day 3 as Lahiru Thirimane and Angelo Mathews slammed half centuries to guide them to a decent total.

08:18 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the Day 4 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

At stumps on Day 3, Niroshan Dickwella was batting on 14 when bad light stopped play and skipper Dinesh Chandimal was on 13 with the tourists seven runs behind.

Earlier, after India resumed on a precarious 74/5, the bottom half of their order contributed 98 runs in the morning session to lend respectability to their total on a green Eden Gardens track.

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 16th Test fifty but was clean bowled by Lahiru Gamage for 52, a patient knock in trying conditions that included 10 boundaries.

In reply, Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 23 off 22 balls gave Sri Lanka a fast start but Bhuvneshwar exploited the conditions well to peg back the tourists. The paceman dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for eight and had Samarawickrama caught behind in his next over.

Despite their occasional discomfort against the moving ball, Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews thwarted the hosts with a match-high 99-run stand. Both were out after scoring fifties.