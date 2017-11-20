Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 live: Kohli key, IND lead by 129

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team finds itself in a decent position against Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test in Kolkata. Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave the hosts a 49-run lead. With six wickets in hand, India have the opportunity to spring a surprise and go for the kill against the Lankans on the final day of the contest. KL Rahul fell to Suranga Lakmal early on Day 5. The Karnataka lad scored 79. Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 41. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5, Kolkata, here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

11:31 hrs IST: And that’s lunch. Good session for the visitors. Four wickets. Can they spring a surprise? Join us in another 40 minutes for now.

11:20 hrs IST: Lakmal back for another short spell before lunch. Can he get another wicket?

11:17 hrs IST: OUT! Jadeja departs as Dilruwan Perera fools him with extra bounce. India 249/5, lead by 127 runs. Ashwin is the next man in.

11:12 hrs IST: A bold move by India to bring Ravindra Jadeja up the batting order. India 247/4, lead by 125 runs.

11:07 hrs IST: Dilruwan Perera comes into the attack.

11:04 hrs IST: FOUR! Gentle half-volley from Shanaka and Kohli drives it to long on boundary. Waiting to be punished!

11:00 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Gamage and Kohli slaps it to the point boundary. As good as it gets! And Lakmal is back on the field.

10:55 hrs IST: There are 79 more overs scheduled for today.

10:49 hrs IST: Kohli needs to hang in here, at least for the next two hours. India are 229/4, lead by 107 runs.

10:44 hrs IST: Here’s how ‘explosive’ Usain Bolt is helping Australia cricket team ahead of Ashes 2017-18.

10:41 hrs IST: FOUR! Good length ball from Shanaka, Kohli leans forward and drives it past short cover for his second boundary. India are 224/4, lead by 102 runs.

10:37 hrs IST: Here comes the first change in bowling - Dasun Shanaka replaces Suranga Lakmal.

10:32 hrs IST: The next hour will be crucial. If Sri Lanka can get Kohli, they’ll have a good chance of restricting to under 300.

10:28 hrs IST: Get a feeling India are a batsman short in this Test. Of course, Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvi can bat but Rohit Sharma could have been a good option.

10:23 hrs IST: Lahir Gamage sticking to the right lengths. Excellent over from him, just two runs off it. India are 215/4, lead by 93 runs.

10:18 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in. India looking for big overs.

10:16 hrs IST: OUT! This is absolutely brilliant stuff from Lakmal. Rahane goes. Sri Lanka well on top. Can Kohli guide his team to a draw?

10:12 hrs IST: WICKET! Good length ball from Lakmal, bounces a bit, Pujara looks to defend but the balls hits the edge of his bat and Dilruwan Perera takes a good low catch at gully. Ajinkya Rahane is the next man in.

10:06 hrs IST: Only 10 runs in the last four overs. Slow but steady progress! India are 209/2, lead by 87 runs.

10:02 hrs IST: When it comes to mixed martial arts (MMA), India is a huge pool of untapped talent. For a country fascinated by traditional wrestling, the number of Indian fighters on the global MMA stage is negligible. However, that will change very soon as Mumbai-based Arjun Khandare has become the first Indian to sign for MMA promotion Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

09:56 hrs IST: India should look to build a lead of around 250 in the next 35 overs or so. Sri Lanka could find a big challenge chasing this. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will definitely come into play.

09:52 hrs IST: Meanwhile, the new Perth stadium will host this international match in January next year. December’s Ashes Test is likely to be the last marquee game at the WACA.

09:47 hrs IST: FOUR! Straying down leg and the Indian skipper tucks it towards fine leg boundary. Good over for the hosts, seven runs off it. India are 199/2, lead by 77 runs.

09:42 hrs IST: Two maidens in a row from Sri Lanka, but that won’t help. The visitors need quick wickets to have a chance of registering their first win in India.

09:37 hrs IST: OUT! KL Rahul falls short of a well-deserved century. Looks to flick but an inswinger from Lakmal nails his stumps. Virat Kohli comes to the crease.

09:33 hrs IST: And we have a minimum of 83 overs or 3.45 pm for today.

09:29 hrs IST: If the hosts can play out the first session without losing many wickets, the match will most likely end in a draw.

09:24 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Cheteshwar Pujara. Looks in top form! India 188/1

09:20 hrs IST: Straight down the ground and KL Rahul looks extremely comfortable out in the middle. The Karnataka lad deserves a century. India 179/1

09:17 hrs IST: Three balls from Dasun Shanaka and as many singles. India 174/1, lead by 52 runs. Suranga Lakmal now. Can he strike early?

09:14 hrs IST: It’s time for live action. Rahul and Pujara make their way out in the middle, and so do the Sri Lankan players.

09:04 hrs IST: “It (Pitch) is pretty good. The grass is gone, a couple of spots are opening up. It is around middle and off. I don’t think the crack is going to open up in a major way. But the odd ball might keep up and down.” - Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar

08:49 hrs IST: The probability of a dull draw looms large. Can we see a magical performance from any of the teams?

08:36 hrs IST: In conditions best for batting so far, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 166, erasing the 122-run deficit en route after Sri Lanka were stopped on 294 with Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking four wickets each and Umesh Yadav the rest. This is the first time since 1983 that all wickets went to Indian pacers at home.

08:20 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Cheteshwar Pujara needs to play just one ball to become the third Indian and ninth player overall to bat on all the five days of a Test.

08:05 hrs IST: Good morning and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the fifth and the final day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara, on two, was batting alongside Rahul, on 73, when bad light ended an absorbing fourth day’s play at the Eden Gardens. (DAY 4 REPORT)

Earlier, Dhawan and Rahul put together a 166-run stand before the former fell to paceman Dasun Shanaka for 94. In-form Rahul registered his ninth score of 50-plus runs in the last 11 innings.

The two batsmen smashed 19 boundaries between them, including two sixes from Dhawan, forcing Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal to juggle his bowling options.

Dasun Shanaka, with little time left for the day to end, denied Dhawan what would have been the batsman’s seventh Test hundred in 27 matches.

In the morning session, Sri Lanka, who started the day on 165/4, suffered a middle-order stutter before Rangana Herath (67) put on stubborn partnerships against a persistent pace attack. The visitors ultimately finished on 294, with a lead of 122 runs.