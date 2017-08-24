Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Pallekele: IND opt to bowl

India have won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at Pallekele. The hosts suffered a horrible batting collapse in the first ODI in Dambulla leaving little for the bowlers to defend. India with nine wickets to spare as Shikhar Dhawan scored a century. Sri Lanka have been playing some of their worst cricket in recent times. Sri Lanka’s heavy loss to India in the three-match Test series came after the island nation lost the five-match ODI series against minnows Zimbabwe 2-3. Can Upul Tharanga’s Sri Lanka stage a spirited turnaround against Virat Kohli’s ruthless Indian cricket team today? Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, then click here.