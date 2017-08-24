Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Pallekele: IND opt to bowl
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Sri Lanka will have a mountain to climb in the 2nd ODI in Pallekele today. The Lankans lost the first ODI in Dambulla by nine wickets. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here.india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Aug 24, 2017 14:18 IST
India have won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at Pallekele. The hosts suffered a horrible batting collapse in the first ODI in Dambulla leaving little for the bowlers to defend. India with nine wickets to spare as Shikhar Dhawan scored a century. Sri Lanka have been playing some of their worst cricket in recent times. Sri Lanka’s heavy loss to India in the three-match Test series came after the island nation lost the five-match ODI series against minnows Zimbabwe 2-3. Can Upul Tharanga’s Sri Lanka stage a spirited turnaround against Virat Kohli’s ruthless Indian cricket team today? Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)
