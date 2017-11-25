 Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Vijay slams 16th 50 | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Vijay slams 16th 50

Murali Vijay slammed his 16th fifty and he was given solid support from Cheteshwar Pujara as India were on top on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Nagpur. India had lost KL Rahul cheaply on Day 1 after bowling out the visitors for 205. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 here.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 25, 2017 11:17 IST
Siddharth Vishwanathan
Murali Vijay slammed his 16th fifty and shared a wonderful stand with Cheteshwar Pujara to put the hosts on top on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 here.
Murali Vijay slammed his 16th fifty and shared a wonderful stand with Cheteshwar Pujara to put the hosts on top on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 here.(BCCI)

Murali Vijay scored his 16th fifty and shared a magnificent stand with Cheteshwar Pujara as the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team were on top against Sri Lanka on day 2 of the Nagpur Test. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets along with Ishant Sharma. India are eyeing a big lead on a good surface in Jamtha, Nagpur. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO) (ASHES 1st TEST AUS v ENG)

11:15 hrs IST: FOUR! Pujara is in the groove now as he dances down the track and drills a tossed up delivery down the ground for another boundary.

11:10 hrs IST: FIFTY! Elegant way to get to his 16th fifty. A superbly timed on-drive and it is a great way to make a comeback.

11:07 hrs IST: In the Ashes Test in Brisbane, Steve Smith has helped Australia take the lead against England. Can they stretch the lead now?

11:06 hrs IST: FOUR! Sri Lanka continue to leak runs. Short ball from Dilruwan, Pujara rocks back and crashes the delivery to the deep extra cover fence.

10:58 hrs IST: In the air but safe! Vijay miscues a lofted shot to long off but it lands safely for a couple. He toe-ended the drive and the fielder running back could not get to it.

10:56 hrs IST: Over in Brisbane, Steve Smith is hanging firm but Australia are nine wickets down and trailing by four runs.

10:53 hrs IST: Dilruwan Perera is into the attack but Murali Vijay is making smooth progress and nearing a fifty on his comeback.

10:47 hrs IST: FOUR! Vijay is growing in confidence. Short and wide ball from Shanaka and Vijay cracks it to the deep cover fence.

10:43 hrs IST: FOUR! Vijay looks in great touch. Touch too full from Shanaka but wide of off stump, Vijay unfurls the cover drive and finds the deep cover fence.

10:41 hrs IST: Dasun Shanaka comes into the attack. Can he get some swing?

10:36 hrs IST: Gamage is getting some balls to leap up from the deck. Over in Brisbane, Australia have lost Pat Cummins but Australia are closing in on the lead.

10:29 hrs IST: Sri Lanka are tying down the Indian batsmen with a disciplined line and length. Gamage is bowling the bouncers at will while Herath is accurate.

10:23 hrs IST: Good bowling from Herath. He beats Vijay with a flighted delivery and then troubles him with a flatter delivery that shoots through low on leg stump.

10:15 hrs IST: The partnership between Vijay and Pujara has put India in a solid position. There is nothing much on offer for the Sri Lankan pacers.

10:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Another full ball but straying on the pads, Pujara flicks it to deep mid wicket. Both batsmen are looking in great touch.

10:02 hrs IST: This looks to be a good wicket at Jamtha. Some balls are leaping up from the deck.

09:55 hrs IST: FOUR! Lovely stuff from Pujara. Low full toss on the pads, the batsman whips it to deep mid wicket.

09:51 hrs IST: Lovely ball from Lakmal. Short ball outside off and it leaps up on Pujara who drops his wrists and lets it go.

09:47 hrs IST: FOUR! Lovely timing from Vijay. Full ball from Gamage outside off, Vijay presses forward and creams the drive to the deep extra cover fence.

09:42 hrs IST: Cummins is nearing a fifty and Australia are trailing by less than 30 runs. This partnership has turned the game for Australia.

09:37 hrs IST: Lahiru Gamage is getting some movement off the deck and Vijay is slightly troubled with a leading edge.

09:33 hrs IST: Over in Brisbane, Steve Smith has scored the first century of the Ashes 2017/18. His 21st overall and sixth against England.

09:30 hrs IST: FOUR! What a start to the day. Full ball and in the slot outside off from Suranga Lakmal, Vijay leans into the stroke and drives it to the sweeper cover fence.

09:26 hrs IST: Here comes the Indian batsmen. Pujara’s technique will once again be tested on this pitch.

09:05 hrs IST: Smith and Cummins are batting sensibly. Australia trail by 50 but one wicket could help England take a decisive lead.

08:53 hrs IST: The Jamtha wicket is assisting both pace and spin. This is the ideal sporting wicket and it represents a redemption for the venue, having been rated poor during the 2015 South Africa Test.

08:37 hrs IST: While we wait for play to begin in Nagpur, over at the Gabba, Steve Smith is leading from the front as he is 11 away from a century. Can he get to a century? Follow live updates here.

08:29 hrs IST: After the cheap dismissal of KL Rahul, Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara will be aiming to give India a big lead. The pitch is still conducive to fast bowling and it will once again represent a test for their technique.

08:20 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka.

But Day 1 practically belonged to Indian bowlers with none of the four giving more than three runs per over. Only Umesh Yadav went wicket-less as Ishant Sharma (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) were among wickets.

India will look to earn a big lead on Day 2 with nine wickets in hand to put the pressure on the visiting Sri Lankan team. Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume their duties at the crease in the morning.

