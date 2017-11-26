Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pujara, Virat steady

Cheteshwar Pujara’s patient century and Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century have put India in control on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. India played brilliantly on Day 2 as they rode Murali Vijay’s fighting knock to take a substantial lead. The hosts came really close to winning the first game of the series in Kolkata, but were denied by bad light on the last day of the match. Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India. Get live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Nagpur, here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

10:27 hrs IST: Virat Kohli presents the full face of the bat and the ball rushes to the boundary. IND 351/2

10:24 hrs IST: Virat Kohli is eyeing his 19th Test century and he is just 21 runs away from it. IND 347/2

10:18 hrs IST: 3000 Test runs for Cheteshwar Pujara. What an achievement! IND 343/2

10:14 hrs IST: Finally a boundary for Cheteshwar Pujara. IND 341/2

10:12 hrs IST: 314 balls! Cheteshwar Pujara’s innings has really been a patient one till now. IND 337/2

10:07 hrs IST: Suranga Lakmal replaces Gamage. IND 334/2

10:01 hrs IST: Rangana Herath has been quite ineffective on this pitch till now. IND 332/2

09:56 hrs IST: Really slow start by India. Both Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are playing quite sensibly. IND 330/2

09:48 hrs IST: Sri Lanka batting coach Thilan Samaraweera admitted yesterday that the current crop of batsmen has struggled against quality spin attack for the last two years and it will take some time before corrective measures can be taken. IND 324/2

09:42 hrs IST: The pitch in Nagpur did show some life on Day 1, but it’s all done and dusted now. No problem for the Indian batsmen in playing their shots. IND 322/2

09:38 hrs IST: First boundary of the day for Virat Kohli as he caresses it through extra-cover. IND 317/2

09:34 hrs IST: A quiet start to the day as the first over did not produce any run. IND 312/2

09:30 hrs IST: Lahiru Gamage to bowl the first over of the day. IND 312/2

09:28 hrs IST: We are minutes away from the start of day’s play. The players are out in the middle.

09:21 hrs IST: At stumps on Day 2, Pujara was unbeaten on 121 while Virat Kohli was 54 not out.

09:14 hrs IST: Here’s what Murali Vijay said about Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday - “I like batting, so it does not matter who bats at the other end! Pujara also has similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in situations of varied demands. So hopefully, we can continue to do it for India more number of times.”

09:08 hrs IST: In other news, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee after he admitted to ball tampering on day two of the Nagpur Test against India.

09:04 hrs IST: Cheteshwar Pujara will also look to reach his fifth double century!

08:54 hrs IST: Virat Kohli reached his fifty in no time on Day 2 and he will surely be looking to add another century to his impressive record.

08:40 hrs IST: From being India’s first-choice opener before his injury-break, Murali Vijay has been relegated to third in the pecking order. However, the seasoned batsman grabbed the first chance to come his way, staking claim to the No 1 spot.

08:29 hrs IST: Another dominating performance for the hosts so far. A lead of around 300 would be more than enough. Sri Lanka face an uphill task. The likes of Angelo Mathews, skipper Dinesh Chandimal need to step up.

08:15 hrs IST: Good Morning and welcome to HT’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

At stumps on the second day, India were 312 for two in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Earlier, Murali Vijay and Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11/1 in response to Sri Lanka’s 205.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of day. Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and had smashed six boundaries so far.