Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Nagpur, Day 4 Live: IND eye quick strikes

Indian cricket team is in a commanding position against Sri Lanka, who trail by 384 runs, going into the penultimate day of the second Test on Monday. The visitors are one wicket down and Indian bowlers would fancy their chances against them. The hosts’ batsmen took India to 610/6d in the first innings, with Virat Kohli scoring his fifth double century. The first Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Get live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4, Nagpur, here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

09:18 hrs IST: “Sri Lanka need to apply themselves because mentally they don’t seem to be confident they can survive on this surface. There are a few cracks opening, but the pitch hasn’t behaved badly. It is still flat and India proved that yesterday,” Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar.

08:50 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has smashed five double centuries since July 2016. Against the West Indies, he registered his first 200 at North Sound Antigua. At Indore, he scored 211 vs New Zealand while against England, he notched up his highest score of 235 at the Wankhede stadium. The Indian captain continued his great run when he blasted 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

08:39 hrs IST: With Kohli voicing the need for a break, there are chances that the national selection committee, that today picks the teams for the remaining matches against Sri Lanka and the South Africa Tests, may consider his demand seriously.

08:31 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Australia have crushed England by 10 wickets -- thanks to fifties from Cameron Bancroft and David Warner -- to maintain their magnificent record at the Gabba.

08:24 hrs IST: Another stupendous performance from Virat Kohli’s men so far. Two wickets in the first hour and we could be in for an early finish.

08:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

At close of play on Day 3, Dimuth Karunaratne, on 11, and Lahiru Thirimanne, on 9, were at the crease after pacer Ishant Sharma bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama for 0 with the second ball of the innings. The visitors were in early trouble on 21/1 at stumps, still trailing India by 384 runs.

The third day belonged to Kohli, who hit a majestic 213 before falling to off-spinner Dilruwan Perera. It was the star batsman’s fifth 200-plus score in his 62nd Test. He has also achieved double centuries against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

Kohli and Rohit put on 173 for the fifth wicket to pulverise a deflated Sri Lanka attack that sent down 176.1 overs in about six sessions of play.

Kohli, who started the day on 54, smashed 17 fours and two sixes during his 267-ball knock.

He received able support from Sharma, who reached his 50 before tea and then stepped up a gear to amass runs all around the ground and register his third Test hundred.

Kohli’s 183-run third-wicket stand with his overnight partner Cheteshwar Pujara had taken the steam out of Sri Lankan attack.