Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Pallekele: SL 18/0 (3)

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are bowling first in the third ODI after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat. The Indian cricket team will look to seal the five-match series after having won the first two ODIs. The visitors suffered a batting collapse in the 2nd ODI, losing seven wickets in a space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage, thanks to excellent bowling by Akila Dananjaya, who returned with a six-wicket haul. But MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put together a 100-run stand to help the visitors seal the deal. While the Indian XI look quite settled, Sri Lanka will be forced to make at least two changes. Dinesh Chandimal will most likely replace Upul Tharanga, who has been handed a two-match ban for slow over-rate. Lahiru Thirmanne could open alongside Niroshan Dickwella, after Danushka Gunathilaka injured his shoulder in the second ODI. Chamara Kapugedera will lead the hosts in Tharanga’s absence. Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Pallekele here (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

