Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli’s double ton takes IND past 500/5 at lunch

Virat Kohli scored a world record sixth double century as Test captain as India inflicted more misery on Sri Lanka on the second day of the third Test at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. Kohli surpassed Brian Lara in scoring most double tons by a captain. He also surpassed the likes of Don Bradman in scoring three double centuries in two successive calendar years. India need a draw to equal West Indies and Australia’s world record of nine consecutive Test series wins. After Murali Vijay and Kohli plundered the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 1 to take India to 371/4, the story has not changed on the second day too. Chances of Sri Lanka making a comeback looks bleak. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, Day 2 here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO | LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORES)

11:35 AM: The session, however, belonged to Vira Kohli who is batting on 225. Another 11 runs and he will surpass his highest individual score. With the India captain in sublime touch, he can very well target a triple century here. He must surely be thinking about that now.

11:30 AM: OUT! Rohit (65) gone. And it’s lunch too as India reach 500/5!

Rohit looked good to reach the triple figures but edges to Sandakan. He was caught behind. The Indian batsman takes a review but snicko shows there was an edge. So, India are five down.

11:25 AM:FOURS! While Kohli is breaking his world records, Rohit is writing his own story. He targets Sandakan this time.

11:20 AM: Virat Kohli is also the first to score three double centuries in successive years. He scored three in 2016 and three in 2017. India 481/4

11:14 AM: Rohit Sharma has also completed his eighth half-century. He and Kohli’s stand has also crosses 100.

11:10 AM: Kohli has broken/equalled a host of other records it seems! He has joined the likes of Wally Hammond, Don Bradman, Vinod Kambli, Kumar Sangakkara and Michael Clarke in scoring doubles centuries in successive innings’, India 471/4

11:04 AM: If Kohli goes past 235 – which he slammed against England at the Wankhede stadium late last year -- it’ll will be his highest Test score. India 462/4 in 112 overs

10:59 AM: Lakmal seems to be in pain. He is on his knees. It’s a bad sign for Sri Lankans. He gets up and completes the over. India 458/4

10:54 AM: VIRAT STATS! All the six double centuries of Kohli have come in the past 17 months. He has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in scoring the most number of double centuries by an Indian. India 457/4

10:50 AM: LO AND BEHOLD! KING KOHLI HITS HIS SIXTH DOUBLE TON

The India captain has now surpassed Brian Lara (5) in scoring most double centuries by a captain. Sir Don Bradman, Graeme Smith and Michale Clarke have four each.

10:45 AM: Virat Kohli has moved to 199. If he reaches the feat, it will be his sixth double ton.

10:42 AM: Dilruwan Perera appeals for a LBW against Kohli. umpire gives not out. But Sri Lanka goes for DRS and it shows that the ball touched the bat first. Sri Lose their second review too. India 447/4

10:35 AM: Finally a maiden for Sri Lanka on Day 2. Gamage does the job. Chandimal would be happy about it!

10:29 AM: India have consistently maintained a run-rate of over 4 in this match so far. And it is not surprising that India are nearing a score of 500 in less than four session of play. India 442/4 (105.0 Ovs)

10:24 AM: Meanwhile, some news sites are reporting that Sadeera Samarawickrama will not take part in the proceedings at all today due to mild concussion.

10:19 AM: After their pacers failed to make an impact with the second new ball. Sri Lanka have resorted to spin yet again. Dilriwan Perera is back into the attack! India 434/4

10:15 AM: FOURS! First Virat Kohli takes full advantage of a full-toss from Gamage and then Rohit pulls the fast bowler towards mid-on. This is easy batting for the two Indian batsmen here. India 430/4

10:09 AM:FOUR! Kohli is riding his luck, this time against Lakmal. It was a short delivery as Kohli went hard against it. The ball flew in the gap between slip and gully. India 421/4

10:05 AM: Gamage has been bowling good line here this morning! Till the shine of the ball remains, he would want to make more of an impact! India 412/4 after 100 overs

10:01 AM: FOUR! That was edged! Kohli again goes for the offish delivery from Lakmal with a drive. He got a thick edge. The ball races towards deep point. India 411/4

9:56 AM: Lahiru Gamage comes in to bowl from the other end! He is fast but has been in effective. Indian batsmen plays safe against him! India 406/4

9:53 AM: Not much of an impact by Lakmal in the first over though! After that fiery spell in Kolkata, he seems to have fizzled out. Indian batsmen are reading him quite easily as Kohli whips him to on-side for a boundary. India 405/4

9:50 AM: Sri Lanka have taken the second new ball! Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack!

9:45 AM: FOUR! Rohit is in an angry mood it seems! After that huge six off Sandakan, he now goes after Perera. He finds the ball just outside off and directs to the fence. India 392/4

9:40 AM: SIX! That was a nonchalant way to begin the proceedings and it’s that man - Rohit Sharma! He heaves Sandakan over mid-off. India 386/4

9:38 AM: After Rangana Herath pulled out of the third Test due to injury, the Sri Lankan bowling line-up looks quite mundane. Dilruwan Perera, who comes in to bowl his second over of the day, is another senior bowler but is far from impressive. India 377/4

9:35 AM: Lakshan Sandakan bowls the second over. He took two wickets late on Day 1 to give Sri Lanka something to cheer about. India 376/4

9:31 AM: Virat Kohli takes the first run of the day with a single. That’s the only run in the over. India 372/4

9:30 AM: Action starts!

9:29 AM: The batsmen are here. It’s a chilly morning in New Delhi. Dilruwan Perera will bowl the first over.

9:20 AM: We are just 10 minutes away from Day 2 action, here at the Feroz Shah Kotla. With the pitch helping batsmen on the first day, India would not mind to pile more pressure

9:15 AM: News coming in that Sri Lanka camp has confirmed that opener Sadeera, who was hit on head while fielding, was cleared after a few scans

9:10 AM: With India looking a score a formidable total in the first innings, this Test has all the elements to not go till the fifth day - which says a lot about the competition that Sri Lanka is giving.

9:05 AM: The other star of the Day 1 was Murali Vijay. His 156 stood out with Kohli’s unbeaten knock. They shared a 283-run stand - the highest third wicket partnership by any Indian batsmen against Sri Lanka. Along with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, Indian team is now spoilt for choices in the opening slot.

9:00 AM: Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 156 at stumps on Day 1! And a sixth double century is quite a possibility for the Indian captain.

8:56 AM: Welcome All to the live coverage of Day 2 action!

The pace at which India scored on Saturday, it proved to be a good toss to win. Virat Kohli reached his half century in just 52 balls, a pace he managed to maintain, much to the delight of his adoring Kotla public.

India have not lost a Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi since 1987 (vs West Indies); winning 10 times and drawing just once there across the 11 games they’ve been involved in since that loss. Until and unless Sri Lanka produce a miracle with the ball early on Sunday, the script is unlikely to change for India.

Two in-form batsmen will start the day for the home team. Virat Kohli’s hunger for big runs will only propel him to score another double hundred while Rohit Sharma will hope to boost his batting confidence ahead of the limited overs matches against the Lankans.