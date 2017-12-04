Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 3

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will aim to bowl out Sri Lanka as quickly as possible on Day 3 of the third Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. The visitors were 131/3, still trailing India by 405 runs, at stumps on Day 2 with Angelo Mathews (57*) and skipper Dinesh Chandimal (25*) at the crease. Earlier, Virat Kohli slammed his second consecutive Test double century to take India to a mammoth total of 536/7d. Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE STREAMING) (AUSTRALIA vs ENGLAND ASHES LIVE)

Earlier, the hapless Sri Lanka were flattened on Sunday as India skipper Virat Kohli hit a majestic 243 in the final Test. Kohli’s career-best knock was his sixth double century, surpassing Brian Lara’s five as captain. The India No 4 drew level with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar for most 200 or more scores. Sehwag’s knocks include two triple centuries.

Delhi’s toxic air halted the third Test between India and Sri Lanka for around 20 minutes on Sunday when thick haze brought the visibility down after the lunch interval, arguably the first time an international game was disrupted by pollution. This will be a concern for both sides in the remaining days.