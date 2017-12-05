Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Day 4: Chandimal hits 150

For Virat Kohli-led India, the third day of the final Test in New Delhi did not go according to plan. Centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews frustrated the hosts, who hold a lead of 180 runs going into the penultimate day. India would hope to take Sri Lanka’s last wicket quickly and then pile more runs to go for a win on the final day. The fourth day could very well decide the result of the match. Get live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 4, Feroz Shah Kotla, here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING INFO) (AUSTRALIA vs ENGLAND ASHES DAY 4)

09:33 hrs IST: Over in Adelaide, James Anderson is putting on a mastercalls in bowling and his four wickets have reduced Australia to 81/6. Catch live action here.

09:31 hrs IST: The conditions in New Delhi are still very much the same how it was for the past three days. Hazy, dull and smoggy. Ssshhh, but do not criticise. There is a cricket match going on, for Lord’s sake!

09:27 hrs IST: Dinesh Chandimal has reached his 150. Sri Lanka will be hoping to get close to the India score and hope they do not concede a big lead.

On Day 3, the visitors were 356/9 at close of play. Chandimal was batting on 147 and Lakshan Sandakan on 0.

Earlier, Mathews, who survived three dropped catches, ended his two-year century drought on Monday. His last century, at Galle, had also come against India. The former captain played positive cricket during his 268-ball stay that was laced with 11 fours and two sixes.

Chandimal, who seemed a little uneasy in the morning while calling for his trainer, frustrated the Indian bowlers and helped his team avoid a follow-on.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets.