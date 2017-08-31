Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo, live: IND 6/1 (1.3 ov)

The Indian cricket team will look to pile more pressure on Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fourth ODI at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India faced testing moments while chasing in the last two games in Pallekele. With Australia series scheduled to start from September 17, India have opted to go for Manish Pandey in place of Kedar Jadhav. On the other hand, the turbulence in Sri Lankan cricket has only intensified with the selection committee, headed by former captain Sanath Jayasuriya, deciding to resign. To add to Sri Lanka’s worries, stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara and Dinesh Chandimal have been ruled out due to injuries. Their batting will depend a lot on Niroshan Dickwella along with middle-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who played a vital knock in the previous match. Virat Kohli has won the toss and has opted to bat. Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo here. (IND vs SL LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

