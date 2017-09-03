Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo, live

The Indian cricket team will look to complete a 5-0 whitewash of a depleted Sri Lankan side in the fifth and final ODI at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka have been unable to seal a direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup after failing to win at least two matches in the ongoing series. Sri Lanka will once bank on their handful of experienced campaigners to score a consolation win today. Upul Tharanga will be back as captain after serving a two-match suspension while much will depend on an off-colour Lasith Malinga and former skipper Angelo Mathews. India’s top batsmen have been in rampaging form and should not miss Shikhar Dhawan, who is back home to attend his ailing mother. Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, click here.