Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, T20, Colombo

On the strength of their awesome current form, India will start overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the one-off T20 match in Colombo today. Sri Lanka have gone from bad to worse in this long series and will back themselves to conquer their wretched form and application to score a consolation victory. India have won seven of their last nine T20Is away from home, and will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses on the road for the first time since 2012. Virat Kohli is set to play his 50th T20 international, becoming just the fifth player to play as many for India, while his 1,748 career runs are just 31 shy of Mohammad Shahzad for the fourth most ever of any player. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here. Match scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka one-off T20, thenclick here