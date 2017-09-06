 Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, T20, Colombo | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India 2017

Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, T20, Colombo

India will look to end their marathon series against Sri Lanka on a winning note in Colombo today. Having won the Test and ODI series, India clash with Sri Lanka in a one-off T20 match at the Premadasa Stadium. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Sep 06, 2017 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Virat Kohli shares a moment with his Indian teammates after winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. India and Sri Lanka clash in a one-off T20 international in Colombo on Wednesday. Follow live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here.
On the strength of their awesome current form, India will start overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the one-off T20 match in Colombo today. Sri Lanka have gone from bad to worse in this long series and will back themselves to conquer their wretched form and application to score a consolation victory. India have won seven of their last nine T20Is away from home, and will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses on the road for the first time since 2012. Virat Kohli is set to play his 50th T20 international, becoming just the fifth player to play as many for India, while his 1,748 career runs are just 31 shy of Mohammad Shahzad for the fourth most ever of any player. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here. Match scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

