Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Dhawan falls, Vijay solid

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team have chosen to bat vs Sri Lanka. In terms of sheer depth, quality and form, India will start the third Test at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla miles ahead of Sri Lanka. The visitors still look for their first Test win on Indian soil and will have to do something special to consign Virat Kohli team to their first defeat at the Kotla since 1987. The winter setting for this Test match is just ideal for long batting stints at the middle and ahead of the long tour of South Africa, India’s top batsmen will test their skill and temperament against a Sri Lanka attack that has shown fire at times. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, Day 1 here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO | LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORES)

10:15 hrs IST: WICKET! Lucky break for Sri Lanka. Dhawan slog sweeps Dilruwan to deep backward square leg where Lakmal misjudges it, somehow he holds on to the catch. Sheepish smile from the Sri Lankans. 100th wicket for the Sri Lankan offspinner. Shikhar Dhawan c Lakmal b Dilruwan 23 (35).

10:12 hrs IST: Once again rain halts play in Adelaide. This could be a lengthy break as the big covers come on. Over in Wellington, New Zealand’s lead is nearing 300 with de Grandhomme nearing a century.

10:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Poor ball from Dilruwan. Short ball and Dhawan waits on the back foot and punches it to the cover point boundary.

10:05 hrs IST: Only eight overs have been bowled and already we are seeing signs of spin. Dilruwan Perera into the attack

10:01 hrs IST: FOUR! Edged but safe. Lakmal probes away in that corridor outside off and Vijay edges it, the ball flies safely past second slip and gully for a boundary.

09:57 hrs IST: FOUR! After a couple of quiet overs, Dhawan breaks the shackles again with a boundary through cover off Gamage.

09:52 hrs IST: The rain has stopped in Adelaide. The game will resume shortly. Over in Wellington, Colin de Grandhomme is nearing a century.

09:45 hrs IST: Rain has delayed proceedings in Adelaide. The last time I can remember rain interrupting play in Adelaide was during the Phil Hughes Test between India and Australia in 2014, the match where Virat Kohli scored hundreds in both innings.

09:43 hrs IST: FOUR! Now, Dhawan gets into the act. Width offered by Lakmal and the left-hander cracks it past deep cover for a boundary.

09:41 hrs IST: FOUR! Delightful drive by Vijay. Full ball from Lahiru Gamage and the batsman just pushes it down the ground past mid on. Delight to watch.

09:35 hrs IST: FOURS! Poor start for Sri Lanka. Vijay opens the bat face and guides a full swinging ball to the third man fence. Next ball, Lakmal floats it on the pads and the batsman glances it to the fine leg fence. India make a good start.

09:31 hrs IST: Suranga Lakmal will open the bowling. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay will open for India. Vijay to take strike. Three slips and a gully in place.

09:28 hrs IST: Over in Wellington, New Zealand’s lead has gone past 200 and Colin de Grandhomme is nearing a quick fifty. These runs are hurting the West Indies.

09:27 hrs IST: Right, the anthems are done. The action will begin shortly.

09:20 hrs IST: With the changes in the Indian side, Virat Kohli has still never played the same side in two consecutive Tests. So, change is the constant for the current Indian skipper.

09:16 hrs IST: At the Basin Reserve, New Zealand have crossed 300 and their lead is nearing 200. But, if one has to look deep into the Basin trends, the pitch flattens out on day 3 and 4. So West Indies still have a chance.

09:12 hrs IST: Australia have made a cautious start at Adelaide. Overcast skies, Pink Ball, Green pitch, wind blowing. Bowlers might have a field day today.

09:06 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs for both sides. Lakshan Sandakan comes into the Sri Lankan side while Roshen Silva makes his debut.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage

09:01 hrs IST: India have won the toss and chosen to bat vs Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Couple of changes for India. Mohammed Shami replaces Umesh Yadav while Shikhar Dhawan replaces KL Rahul. So, the Delhi contingent is out in full force. Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the team.

08:56 hrs IST: Roshen Silva has been handed his cap and will make his debut for Sri Lanka. Remember, Rangana Herath has been ruled out of the Test due to a back injury. He is primarily a batsman who bowls offspinners.

08:51 hrs IST: Today is Super Saturday in cricket. Besides the Delhi Test, the Ashes Pink Ball Test will start in a couple of minutes. England have chosen to field against Australia. Across the Tasman, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Miguel Cummins has sent back Mitchell Santner but New Zealand have taken a 147-run lead against West Indies.

08:48 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka from the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Virat Kohli’s side are aiming for their ninth straight series win while Sri Lanka are aiming to snap their winless streak against India.

India have some nice headaches and the choice for openers is one of them. Murali Vijay is confident that all three of India’s potential opening batsmen are ready to perform in the third Test against Sri Lanka as the trio vie to secure roles for the eagerly anticipated tour of South Africa.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan started the opening Test and both failed in the first innings, before making 79 and 94 respectively in their second knock. Dhawan sat out the next match and replacement Vijay capitalised with a fine 128 in a crushing victory.

Sri Lanka will be without spin king Rangana Herath but the left-armer has done precious little in this series. The look and feel of the Kotla wicket should once again inspire the quick bowlers who will be keen to bend their back and fire on all cylinder like they did at the Eden Gardens.