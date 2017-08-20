Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Dhawan 132*, Kohli 82* give IND crushing win

Shikhar Dhawan was at his sublime best as he blasted his 11th century. He shared a 197-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who chipped in with a valuable 82*, his 44th fifty in ODIs. The contribution by these two batsmen helped India crush Sri Lanka by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Catch highlights of India vs Sri Lanka here. (SCORECARD | STREAMING INFO)

20:59 hrs IST: Virat Kohli: We thought we would chase close to 300, it was a good pitch to bat on. The point of batting second was that it would come on later in the day. It came on like a dream. The last three months have been a great tome for Dhawan and he’s cashing in on his purple patch. Hopefully he stays in this happy zone and we’ll make sure he stays there, because he will win you games as long he’s in it.

20:52 hrs IST: Upul Tharanga: We didn’t capitalise. The middle order collapsed. One stage, we were thinking of 300. If you want to score 300 in an ODI, someone has to get a big score.

20:47 hrs IST: Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match. He says, “I have only kept my focus on the processes and not on the results. The mental preparation helps me keep confidence in myself.”

20:40 hrs IST: With 127 balls to spare, this margin of victory for India is the highest in ODIs against Sri Lanka in terms of balls remaining while chasing a target of over 200.

20:35 hrs IST: FOUR! India win! Fittingly, it is Dhawan who finishes it off. Flighted delivery and the batsman dances down the track to blast it down the ground. India crush Sri Lanka by nine wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. For Sri Lanka, this loss will hurt big time.

20:31 hrs IST: FOUR! Simply brilliant. Full ball from Malinga and Kohli creams the straight drive to the long on fence. Shades of Hobart 2012 in that shot.

20:24 hrs IST: FOUR, FOUR, SIX! Magnificent from Kohli. He whips a full ball on the pads to deep mid wicket, sweeps a tossed up ball to long leg and then pummels a lofted shot to long on for a six.

20:22 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan blasts a pull shot to deep square leg and he now has the highest individual score by an Indian batsman at this venue.

20:20 hrs IST: DROPPED! Dhawan can do no wrong. He miscues the off-cutter from Malinga and Upul Tharanga runs back but fails to latch on to the catch at long on. Slinga is wondering what must he do to take a wicket.

20:17 hrs IST: SIX! Crunching shot from Dhawan. Flighted delivery and the left-hander dances down the track to whack it over long off for his third six.

20:15 hrs IST: FOUR! In the air but safe! Shortish delivery and Dhawan miscues the pull shot but it is wide of the mid on fielder. India need only 44 more to win.

20:12 hrs IST: FOUR! India are motoring along as Dhawan blasts another boundary to the long off fence.

20:10 hrs IST: Fifty for Virat Kohli. His 44th in ODIs. It has been effortless. This is a drubbing in Dambulla.

20:06 hrs IST: FOUR! Take a bow, Shikhar Dhawan! Flatter delivery and Dhawan steers it to the third man fence for a blazing century. What a tour he is having so far.

20:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan into the 90s. Low full toss and the left-hander drills it to the long off fence. Couple of balls later, he powerfully sweeps a flighted delivery to the deep backward square leg fence.

20:02 hrs IST: DROPPED! That sums up Sri Lanka. Short and close to the off stump, Dhawan pokes at it but Dickwella is unable to latch on to it. Nothing going right for Sri Lanka.

20:01 hrs IST: FOUR! Kohli muscles the pull shot past long on for another boundary. He is nearing his fifty.

20:00 hrs IST: India need just 82 off 30 overs. This is demoralising for Sri Lanka as the one-sided nature of this tour continues.

19:55 hrs IST: FOUR! Unstoppable. Dhawan pounds a flighted delivery past extra cover for yet another boundary. This is becoming very one-sided.

19:53 hrs IST: FOUR! The partnership between Dhawan and Kohli is past 100. Dhawan employs the reverse sweep against Lakshan Sandakan and he finds the boundary.

19:50 hrs IST: Not a good start for Wanindu Hasaranga. Short ball and Dhawan crunches the pull shot to the deep mid wicket fence.

19:49 hrs IST: Much better over from Sandakan. Only four runs scored but India are in cruise mode at the moment. After 17 overs, India are 113/1.

19:41 hrs IST: FOUR! Sublime from Kohli. He leans on to the full ball from Thisara and he finds the long on fence.

19:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan is in that zone now. He employs the reverse sweep and whacks it to third man for a boundary.

19:36 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan is simply unstoppable as he blazes a drive past extra cover for another boundary. Sri Lanka are being torn apart here. Not helped by a misfield in that particular delivery.

19:34 hrs IST: SIX! Another great shot. Short ball from Malinga and Dhawan top-edges the pull shot over the fine leg fence.

19:31 hrs IST: SIX! What a shot! What a way to bring up his 22nd fifty. Short ball from Sandakan and Dhawan crashes the pull shot to the deep mid wicket fence. He continues his great form.

19:24 hrs IST: The partnership between Dhawan and Kohli has gone past 50. The left-handed Dhawan is nearing a half century.

19:17 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan is nearing his fifty. He blasts two consecutive boundaries as Sri Lanka leak runs.

19:15 hrs IST: FOUR! Kohli relishes the opportunity on the pads and he flicks Thisara Perera to the deep square leg.

19:07 hrs IST: FOUR ! Kohli gets into the fun now as he creams a couple of fours, one to fine leg and one to extra cover. India racing along.

19:03 hrs IST: FOUR! Sri Lanka are unable to stop Dhawan. He creams a pull shot to the deep mid wicket fence twice. India are 40/1 in the eighth over.

18:59 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan is looking in sublime touch. He simply leans into the shot and caresses it to the deep extra cover fence.

18:53 hrs IST: WICKET! Oh dear, calamity for Rohit Sharma. He sets off for a quick single and the throw comes from backward point, Rohit’s loses his bat and looks back which costs him time, he tries to leap back into the crease but his foot is in the air and he is run-out. Rohit Sharma run-out (Kapugedera) 4 (13).

18:49 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma has started cautiously while Dhawan continues to be in great touch. Sri Lanka need some inspired bowling from Malinga, who is playing his 200th ODI.

18:43 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhawan continues to find the fence and India need less than a 200.

18:39 hrs IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan has gotten going with two boundaries. This is a good pitch for the batsmen.

18:35 hrs IST: Vishwa Fernando comes into the attack.

18:33 hrs IST: Decent start from Malinga. India 4/0 after first over.

18:30 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma to take strike. Lasith Malinga to start the proceedings for the hosts.

17:46 hrs IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah ends the innings as he cleans up Vishwa Fernando for 0. Sri Lanka all out for 216 and they have lost nine wickets for 77 runs. Poor show yet again by the hosts.

17:42 hrs IST: Edged but safe! Good length ball on off stump and Mathews looks to steer it to third man, but the outside edge runs away to the boundary.

17:36 hrs IST: Chahal finishes his spell. 10-0-60-2. Can Mathews help Sri Lanka get past 230?

17:33 hrs IST: WICKET! Smart bowling from Chahal. Malinga dances down the track but the legspinner fires a quick ball wide outside off and the batsman is unable to reach it, Dhoni effects an easy stumping. Lasith Malinga st Dhoni b Chahal 8 (6).

17:29 hrs IST: Lasith Malinga joins in the fun as he dances down the track and launches Axar Patel for a six over wide long on.

17:26 hrs IST: Mathews breaks the shackles with a slog swept six of Chahal. Sri Lanka need a lot more. That was the first boundary after 14 overs.

17:21 hrs IST: WICKET! Axar takes his third. Flatter delivery and it straightens, Sandakan hangs back and plays down the wrong line, he gets hit on the pads and the umpire raises the finger. No reviews left for Sri Lanka. Lakshan Sandakan LBW Axar Patel 5 (8).

17:15 hrs IST: Mathews holds the key now. But with 12 overs remaining, India will be going for the kill and pick up the remaining wickets quickly.

17:10 hrs IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah at his deadly best. The yorker on the middle and leg stump line, Thisara Perera cannot get his bat down in time and the ball uproots the middle stump. Thisara Perera b Jasprit Bumrah 0 (5).

17:07 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have lost five wickets for 37 runs. Just sums up their current situation sadly.

17:04 hrs IST: WICKET! Poor shot from Hasaranga and Sri Lanka are collapsing. He dances down the track and miscues a lofted shot off Axar Patel but Jadhav runs back and takes a catch overhead. Wanidu Hasaranga c Kedar Jadhav b Axar Patel 2(5)

16:56 hrs IST: WICKET! Sri Lanka are crumbling. Kapugedera taps it to cover and takes a single but Kohli fires a rocket throw at the bowler’s end, the batsman is short despite the dive. Chamara Kapugedera run out (Virat kohli) 1 (2).

16:47 hrs IST: WICKET! What a way to go. A juicy high full toss and Upul Tharanga can only hit it straight down to long on. They check for a no-ball but the bowler is fine. Upul Tharanga c Shikhar Dhawan b Kedar Jadhav 13 (23).

16:38 hrs IST: Spinners are operating from both ends and Sri Lanka are unable to get going. Upul Tharanga and Angelo Mathews have to build a solid partnership. After 28 overs, Sri Lanka are 156/3.

16:30 hrs IST: WICKET! Poor shot by Kusal Mendis. He dances down the track and slogs mindlessly but he misses it and the off stump is knocked out. Axar Patel starts dancing. Kusal Mendis b Axar Patel 36 (37).

16:26 hrs IST: FOUR! Poor ball from Axar. Quick ball but on the pads, Mendis clips it to the fine leg fence. Sri Lanka 145/2 after 26 overs.

16:20 hrs IST: WICKET! Kedar Jadhav strikes. Flatter delivery that zips through, Dickwella attempts the sweep but misses it and the umpire raises the finger, the batsman reviews but it does not save him. Niroshan Dickwella LBW Kedar Jadhav 64 (78).

16:18 hrs IST: Good tight over from Axar Patel but India need to break this stand. Sri Lanka have laid out a good platform.

16:12 hrs IST: FOUR! The fifty run stand is up and Dickwella is growing in confidence as he blasts two fours off Kedar Jadhav.

16:09 hrs IST: Fifty for Dickwella. His fifth in ODIs. Been a solid knock from him and the partnership is nearing fifty.

16:05 hrs IST: Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack and concedes one run. Maybe it is time for Axar Patel?

16:02 hrs IST: FOUR! Edged and another boundary for Kusal Mendis. 14 runs in the over from Chahal, a very expensive one.

16:00 hrs IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis is in the groove now. Back to back boundaries off Yuzvendra Chahal and the crowd are loving it in Dambulla. He could have made it three in a row but he hits a short ball straight to deep square leg for a single.

15:57 hrs IST: The 100 is up for Sri Lanka. Gunathilaka is the key now for Sri Lanka while the lower middle order will also be the key.

15:51 hrs IST: Mendis loves to play the sweep shot and he connects well. Gets on top of the bounce and slams it to the long leg fence.

15:47 hrs IST: Run-out chance missed! Dickwella taps this short delivery to backward point and hesitates in taking the single, KL Rahul misses with the throw at the bowler’s end. Would have been curtains for Dickwella.

15:42 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide ball from Chahal, Gunathilaka cracks the square cut to the deep point fence. Sri Lanka 81/1 after 16 overs. Time for drinks.

15:37 hrs IST: Good ball from Bumrah. Gets this back of a length delivery to nip back in and Mendis is cut in half. That was close to the off stump.

15:36 hrs IST: WICKET! Gunathilaka tries the reverse sweep but he mishits it totally and the catch is taken at backward point. Poor shot. Danushka Gunathilaka c Virat Kohli b Yuzvendra Chahal 35 (44).

15:30 hrs IST: Run-out chance? Dickwella is just in. Total confusion as he taps a flighted ball to mid off and thinks about a single, but he is sent back. The fielder fires the throw but the dive from the batsman saves him.

15:26 hrs IST: Both batsmen are looking increasingly comfortable at the wicket. A bit of low bounce as Bumrah bowls the offcutter.

15:22 hrs IST: Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack. He replaces Pandya. Can he get a wicket?

15:19 hrs IST: FOUR! Superb shot from Dickwella. Full ball outside off, the left-hander lofts it over mid on for another boundary. Sri Lanka 64/0 after 11 overs.

15:17 hrs IST: The change has come. Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack. Can he break this solid stand. Dickwella and Gunathilaka have two double century stands, for your information.

15:15 hrs IST: Both Bhuvneshwar and Pandya have bowled unchanged ever since the start. Time for a change of bowling one feels.

15:10 hrs IST: The 50-run opening stand is up between Dickwella and Gunathilaka. Short and wide from Bhuvneshwar and the batsman slants the bat to steer the delivery to the third man fence. Sri Lanka 52/0 after nine overs.

15:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Back to back boundaries by Danushka Gunthilaka. He cuts a short ball to deep point and then pulls another short ball to deep mid wicket. After eight overs, Sri Lanka’s run-rate is 5.2.

15:01 hrs IST: This has been a confident start for Sri Lanka. Dickwella and Gunathilaka are looking in good touch. This is a flat Dambulla wicket.

14:55 hrs IST: Inside edged but safe! Dickwella looks to make some room but Pandya tries to cramp him with a short ball, the batsman adjusts but it results in an inside edge that goes to the fine leg fence. Sri Lanka 27/0 after six overs.

14:51 hrs IST: Sharp fielding from Kedar Jadhav. Gunathilaka makes room and flays a short ball to shortish cover where the fielder stops it. Only one run conceded by Bhuvneshwar as India pull things back.

14:47 hrs IST: Much better over from Pandya. Just one run conceded.

14:42 hrs IST: FOUR! Confident start from Sri Lanka. Full but slightly wide outside off, Gunathilaka creams the drive on the up past extra cover. After three overs, Sri Lanka are 19/0.

14:41 hrs IST: Edged but safe! Loose stroke from Dickwella. Short and swinging away wide outside off, the batsman reaches out and steers it just wide of gully.

14:40 hrs IST: FOUR! Another poor ball. Bhuvneshwar this time floats a swinging ball on the pads and Dickwella whips it to the deep mid wicket fence.

14:38 hrs IST: FOUR! First boundary of the Sri Lanka innings. Full ball from Pandya but on the pads, Gunathilaka flicks it over mid wicket for a confident boundary.

14:35 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya will partner Bhuvneshwar. He has the ability to extract a bit of extra bounce and pace from the wicket.

14:30 hrs IST: Edged but safe! Bhuvneshwar angles a full ball across outside off and it seams away, Dickwella pokes at it but the edge lands safely in front of second slip.

14:29 hrs IST: Dhanushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella are opening the batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for India.

14:22 hrs IST: Both Virat Kohli and Upul Tharanga have special memories of Dambulla. In 2008, Kohli made his ODI debut at this ground and opened the batting. In 2005, Upul Tharanga also made his debut for Sri Lanka at this very venue. He too opened the batting.

14:17 hrs IST: Sri Lanka hold a 7-4 record over India in Dambulla. This is the first time India are playing at the venue since 2010, when they lost to the hosts by 74 runs.

14:08 hrs IST: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

14:04 hrs IST: While we await news of the Indian team, Sri Lanka have brought in Chamara Kapugedera and Thisara Perera. This Sri Lankan side is a lot more experienced than the Test side.

14:00 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have decided to field.

13:56 hrs IST: Lasith Malinga will be playing his 200th ODI. Can he make it extra special and take 300 ODI wickets?

13:50 hrs IST: After a 3-0 drubbing in the Tests, can Sri Lanka pull off a surprise in the ODIs? Looking at the form of the Indian team, it looks unlikely.

13:40 hrs IST: Conditions in Dambulla are fine and one hopes that there is no interruptions.

13:20 hrs IST: Sri Lanka will look to secure direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup without being dependent on West Indies’ results, and will need two wins from the ongoing series for the same.

13:05 hrs IST: In Sri Lanka, India have won 23 of 56 matches, losing 27 of the games. Six games produced no result.

12:50 hrs IST: India have won 83 of the previous encounters against Sri Lanka. The islanders have won 55, while 12 matches, including a tied game, have produced no result.

12:35 hrs IST: This is the 151st ODI encounter between India and Sri Lanka. No two teams have played each other as frequently as these two. Pakistan-Sri Lanka is second at 148, and Australia-West Indies third at 139.

12:20 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Dambulla today. India go into this series as the overwhelming favourites.

Upul Tharanga-led Sri Lanka have more than just pride at stake in this five-match ODI series. The 1996 world champions will have to win at least two matches to secure a direct place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by staving off the challenge from the West Indies. The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30.

Sri Lanka are currently placed eighth with 88 points, 10 points more than the West Indies, who have an unenviable task in their aim of being among the seven top-ranked sides, apart from hosts England, to gain direct qualification.

However, a 4-1 win for India will see Sri Lanka finish at 88 points and the Windies could edge them on decimal points if they win all their upcoming six matches. The Windies side will go out of contention if it loses to Ireland as from there it will at best reach 86 points and remain behind Sri Lanka on decimal points, even if Sri Lanka lose 5-0 to India.