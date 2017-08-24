Live, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, live cricket score: IND opt to bowl vs SL 

India will hope to continue their relentless run in the ongoing series in Sri Lanka when Virat Kohli’s men clash with the below-par islanders in Pallekele today. India lead the five-match ODI cricket series 1-0. In their only ODI in Pallekele, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 20 runs on August 20, 2012. Virat Kohli has won the toss and has opted to bowl. India are unchanged while Sri Lanka have made three changes. Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI here. (LIVE SCORES)(LIVE STREAMING INFO)

14:20 hrs IST: Anything around 320 would be a good score for the hosts. For India, it would just be about sticking to their lengths and not trying too much.

14:10 hrs IST: “There’s not much grass on the wicket, as I see it, so the talks of a little seam, or that the pitch is mostly impartial to bat and ball, can take a back seat.” - Ajay Jadeja

14:05 hrs IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams -

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

14:01 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have opted to bowl.

13:46 hrs IST: Toss in a short while

13:38 hrs IST: What goes into the making of Virat Kohli’s well sculpt body? Read here

13:31 hrs IST: Having a bad day or a bad game is one thing but when a top team starts losing to lower-ranked sides, and its batsmen and bowlers show no inclination to fight as seen in the India series, something is seriously wrong.

13:30 hrs IST: The current state of Sri Lankan cricket is such that it won’t be surprising if experts are dismissive.

13:21 hrs IST: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is 57 away from going 4th in the list of leading ODI run-scorers for India (surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin).

12:55 PM IST: India will back themselves to take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series, having recorded their biggest win over Sri Lanka in the third and final Test match in Pallekele last week. India won by an innings and inside three days.

PREVIEW

Sri Lanka are in total chaos. Their inability to score runs and take wickets have gone from bad to worse. The Sri Lankans lost the Test series 3-0 and were expected to match India in the limited overs version. But the heavy defeat in the first ODI in Dambulla exposed more than just poor performance in the hosts.

The Lankans are in turmoil. Their coach Nic Pothas has revealed that players are confused because “there are too many cooks” in the dressing room. Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has said that the players have been gripped by the “fear of losing.” So the odds are heavily stacked against the home team

It’s time the Lankans redeemed themselves. Sri Lanka could seal direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and for that the 1996 world champions will have to win at least two matches to secure a place in the pinnacle 50-over competition by staving off the challenge from the West Indies. The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30.