Live, India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo, live cricket score: Visitors eye whitewash

The Indian cricket team will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when they face the hapless hosts in the fifth and final ODI at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium today. Sri Lanka’s 168-run loss to India in the fourth ODI has hit the 1996 World Cup champions hard. They now face an uncertain situation on their direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England. Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo, here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

12:55 hrs IST: It is raining quite heavily in Colombo!

12:49 hrs IST: It is Md. Shami’s birthday today!

12:35 hrs IST: After thrashing the island nation 3-0 in the Tests, the Virat Kohli led side has romped away to a 4-0 lead in the ongoing series

12:25 hrs IST: India have completely dominated the hosts in their away trip to Sri Lanka

12:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

PREVIEW

Virat Kohli has two five-nil sweeps before (2013 vs Zimbabwe and 2014 vs Sri Lanka at home). A third in Colombo on Sunday will make him the first Indian skipper to score three separate 5-0 sweeps. On form, there is no reason why India should not be able to do this.

India, playing three new players in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday, smashed Sri Lanka by 168 runs. For Sri Lanka nothing worked again. Their poor fielding only compounded their growing worries.

India should retain their squad but will be forced to play a new opening batsman since Shikhar Dhawan has returned to attend to his ailing mother. Lokesh Rahul opening the innings with the inform Rohit Sharma looks a distinct possibility with Ajinkya Rahane returning to bolster the top order.

Tharanga to return

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are expected to make at least one chance to their playing XI. Skipper Upul Tharanga will be back in charge after sitting out of the last two games owing to his suspension for slow-over rate. He is expected to slot into the middle order once again and Lahiru Thirimanne could be asked to open the innings instead. Stand-in captain and an off-colour Lasith Malinga will be back to his bowling duties.

It remains to be seen if the Sri Lankan captain can inspire his side to score a consolation win in what has been a nightmare of a summer.