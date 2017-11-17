Live - India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day 2, Live cricket score: IND 74/5, rain stops play

Dinesh Chandimal was only the second captain since 1969 to field first after winning the toss at Eden Gardens and he was certainly not regretting that decision. In a heavily curtailed Day 1 of the first Test between India vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday, the visitors dented India’s batting pride on a wicket that afforded both pace and movement. Sri Lanka paceman Suranga Lakmal took three wickets without conceding a run to put India in the mire in the 11.5 overs possible on day one. On the second day, Cheteshwar Pujara neared a fifty but Dasun Shanaka got rid of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Pujara neared a fifty but rain stopped play just before lunch on day 2. India have enough batting muscle in the middle order and will look for a score in excess of 200 to give their three-pronged pace attack enough to test Lanka’s not-so-experienced batting line-up. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day 2 here. (LIVE UPDATES | DAY 1 REPORT)

