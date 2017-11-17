 Live - India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day 2, Live cricket score: IND 74/5, rain stops play | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

Live - India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day 2, Live cricket score: IND 74/5, rain stops play

Live - Cheteshwar Pujara neared a fifty but rain stopped play just before lunch after Sri Lanka had struck twice. The hosts made a horror start after Lanka rode a torrid spell from Suranga Lakmal on a rain-hit first day at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day 2 here.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Nov 17, 2017 11:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Cheteshwar Pujara neared a fifty as rain stopped play just before lunch on day 2 of the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka. Catch live cricket score of day 2 of the first Test between India vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens here.
Cheteshwar Pujara neared a fifty as rain stopped play just before lunch on day 2 of the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka. Catch live cricket score of day 2 of the first Test between India vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens here. (AFP)

Dinesh Chandimal was only the second captain since 1969 to field first after winning the toss at Eden Gardens and he was certainly not regretting that decision. In a heavily curtailed Day 1 of the first Test between India vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday, the visitors dented India’s batting pride on a wicket that afforded both pace and movement. Sri Lanka paceman Suranga Lakmal took three wickets without conceding a run to put India in the mire in the 11.5 overs possible on day one. On the second day, Cheteshwar Pujara neared a fifty but Dasun Shanaka got rid of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Pujara neared a fifty but rain stopped play just before lunch on day 2. India have enough batting muscle in the middle order and will look for a score in excess of 200 to give their three-pronged pace attack enough to test Lanka’s not-so-experienced batting line-up. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day 2 here. (LIVE UPDATES | DAY 1 REPORT)

