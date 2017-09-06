Live, India vs Sri Lanka, T20, live cricket score: IND eye perfect home run

Ruthless India will look for the perfect home run against a hapless Sri Lankan cricket team when the sides meet in the one-off T20 international at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium tonight from 7 PM IST. Sri Lanka have failed miserably in two formats of the game. Having lost the Test series 3-0, the islanders have exposed their inadequacies in the longest format but their inability to push India in the 50-over game has only highlighted the plight of the 1996 ICC World Cup champions. India has been in good form. The big guns like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have fired but the bowlers have also come to the party. T20 is a format where almost every Indian cricketer - big or small -- is a champion and that will make Kohli’s men the favourites today. Follow live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here. (LIVE SCORECARD) | (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

India’s deep roster will give Virat Kohli the bandwidth to chose a playing XI that can torment Sri Lanka’s batsmen. While the batsmen automatically select themselves, India’s choice of bowlers has a bit of intrigue in it. Hardik Pandya, who was rested in the fifth ODI, should be back while Jasprit Bumrah, a death over specialist, should make the cut. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will probably fight for the spinner’s slot.

Sri Lanka have made a few changes to their original T20 squad after suffering the 5-0 whitewash. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are prominent additions. Pacer Suranga Lakmal makes a comeback after injury, as he had been ruled out ahead of the second Test in August. Mystery spinner Akila Dananjay has also been added to the squad.