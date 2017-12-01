Live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi is available online. After drawing the first Test, India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test at Kolkata to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The third Test match will be played from December 2 to 6. Live streaming will start at 9:30 AM IST. (India vs Sri Lanka)

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, New Delhi, Day 1 can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, New Delhi, Day 1 will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Live cricket score and updates

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, New Delhi, Day 1 will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV channels

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, New Delhi, Day 1 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1 HD and 3 HD. Viewers can also get action on Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, New Delhi, Day 1 will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla.