Live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo: Where to see online and get live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo will be available online. After overpowering the hosts in first three ODIs, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their dominant show against Sri Lanka in the fourth game at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Match will start at 2:30 PM IST. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA FULL COVERAGE)

With a six-wicket victory in the third ODI, India sealed the series at Pallekele thanks to unbeaten knocks from opener Rohit Sharma (124*) and MS Dhoni (67*). Virat Kohli might opt to make changes after playing with the unchanged side in the first three matches.

For Sri Lanka, their stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out for the remaining two ODIs with a back injury. Lasith Malinga will lead the side in his absence.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, Colombo, will start at 2.30 pm IST on Thursday.

Live streaming

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com

Live cricket score and updates

Live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV broadcast

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.