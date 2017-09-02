Live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo: Where to see online and get live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo will be available online. The Indian cricket team will look to complete a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the final ODI of the series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA FULL COVERAGE)

India rode on blistering centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI.

The duo shared 219 runs for the second wicket off just 168 balls to help the visitors post an imposing 375/5.

Sri Lanka barely put up a fight after losing four early wickets for 68 runs, folding up for 207 in 42.4 overs. Angelo Mathews top-scored with 70 in what was Sri Lanka’s biggest defeat in terms of runs in an ODI on home soil.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo, will start at 2.30 pm IST on Sunday.

Live streaming

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com

Live cricket score and updates

Live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV broadcast

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.