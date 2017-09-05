Live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20, Colombo: Where to see online and get live cricket score

Live streaming and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20, Colombo will be available online. After achieving whitewash in both Tests and ODIs, Virat Kohli-led India will look to end their tour of Sri Lanka on a high when they face Upul Tharanga’s men in the one-off T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. This will be Kohli’s 50th T20I. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA FULL COVERAGE)

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune their combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India will play nine T20s.

On the other hand, hosts Sri Lanka will aim to restore some pride after the Test and ODI losses.

Wednesday’s match will be Tharanga’s first since being named skipper for the shortest form of the game in July following the resignation of Angelo Mathews -- who was the captain for all three formats.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20, Colombo, will start at 7 pm IST on Wednesday.

Live streaming

India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20, will be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com

Live cricket score and updates

Live cricket score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV broadcast

India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20, will be broadcast live on Sony Six and other channels of Sony Ten network.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20, will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.