Meet the Indian cricket team’s newest swing sensation - MS Dhoni

Is there anything that MS Dhoni can’t do? In his glittering career, Dhoni has made a name for himself with both bat and wicket keeping gloves. Now, it seems, he wants to make a mark with the ball as well. (IND v SL LIVE UPDATES) (IND v SL SCORECARD)

On the eve of India’s first ODI clash against visiting Sri Lankans in Dharamshala on Sunday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Dhoni bowling swinging deliveries to all-rounder Axar Patel during a practice session. Though he clearly overstepped the bowling mark as revealed by slow motion effect, the delivery zipped past Axar as the southpaw tried to defend it.

Is there anything that @msdhoni cannot do? You have seen him bowl leg spin now it is time for seam up. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/8WLuKnyyE5 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2017

This is not the first instance of Dhoni rolling his arms over, though. Earlier this year just before the start of an ODI against Australia in Indore in September, he was seen bowling leg spinners in the company of young Chinaman sensation, Kuldeep Yadav. Notably, Dhoni has bowled in international cricket too and has an ODI scalp to his name.

Sunday’s match marks the former Indian skipper’s return to international cricket after a short break. Recently, he was spotted spending time with Indian soldiers in Kashmir, a gesture that received a lot of appreciation from his fans on social media.

The break also gave him an opportunity to spend quality time with his family as evidenced by his pictures with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva on Instagram and Twitter.