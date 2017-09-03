MS Dhoni achieves a unique century, creates history in fifth ODI vs Sri Lanka

MS Dhoni created history on Sunday during the fifth ODI versus Sri Lanka in Colombo as he became the first wicketkeeper in ODI history to effect 100 stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

Dhoni reached the landmark during the 45th over of the Sri Lankan innings. Akila Dananjaya came down the track and looked to slog legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal but he missed and the India wicketkeeper effected the stumping. Before the match, Dhoni was level with former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara who also had 99 stumpings to his name in ODI cricket.

Dhoni achieved this feat in his 301st ODI and in his 296th innings. In addition to 100 stumpings, Dhoni is third in the all-time list of dismissals with 383, behind Sangakkara (483) and Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist (472).

The former skipper’s milestone summed up India’s continued domination in the series as Sri Lanka once again suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 238. The hosts lost their last seven wickets for 53 runs and are now staring at a 5-0 whitewash at home for the first time ever. If they suffer a whitewash with this scoreline, their chances of automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup will take a hit.

Dhoni has been in top form in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, having scored unbeaten 45, 67 and 49 in his last three innings including in his 300th ODI. Recently, the wicketkeeper-batsman was in the news as there was speculation over his chances to make it to the 2019 World Cup squad. However, thanks to his performances in the series, his chances of being part of Virat Kohli’s side for the mega-event have increased.

During his 300th ODI, Kohli presented a platinum bat to Dhoni and said, “Ninety per cent of us started our careers under you. It is an honour to give this memento to you. You will always remain our captain.”

Before the start of the fifth ODI, India head coach Ravi Shastri said, “Dhoni is a massive influence on the team. He is a living legend in the dressing room and an ornament to the game. By no means or by any stretch of imagination he is finished or even half finished yet. If anyone thinks so, they are mistaken and they have another one coming. There are in for some surprises. The old dog has plenty to offer.”

If India win the match, this will be the third 5-0 whitewash for India under Kohli in ODIs. They had swept a series against Zimbabwe in 2013 and against Sri Lanka in India in 2014.