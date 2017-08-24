MS Dhoni equals record for stumpings in Pallekele ODI vs Sri Lanka

Mahendra Singh Dhoni equalled the record for most stumpings in One-day Internationals on Thursday by claiming his 99th victim in the second game against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (2nd ODI LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

Dhoni, 36, equalled the record held by Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing in his 298th ODI, had Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka stumped off the bowling of leg-spinner Yuzhvendra Chahal in the 14th over of the Sri Lankan innings.

14.1: WICKET! D Gunathilaka (19) is out, st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, 70/2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2017

The left-handed batsman was beaten by the dipping delivery as he went forward. The ball bounced off Dhoni’s body but he was alert to collect it and effect a simple stumping with Gunathilaka stranded.

The dismissal by Mahendra Singh Dhoni reduced Sri Lanka to 70 for two in the 15th over.

The former India skipper, who led the national team to triumph in the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup, is aiming to play in his fourth World Cup, to be staged in 2019 in England and Wales.

India, 1-0 up in the series, elected to bowl.