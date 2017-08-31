MS Dhoni presented with platinum bat by Virat Kohli on his 300th ODI in Colombo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was made to feel really special by the Indian cricket team on Thursday after skipper Virat Kohli presented him with a platinum bat to mark his 300th One-day International appearance at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (LIVE BLOG)

The Indian cricket team went into a huddle, and after coach Ravi Shastri handed over debutant Shardul Thakur his cap, the players gave a round of applause for MS Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup title victories and is now bidding to be part of a third victory in the 2019 50-over championship in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Virat Kohli stepped forward to hand over the momento as a pleased MS Dhoni accepted it and the huddle broke up.

MS Dhoni warmed up on Wednesday by bowling at the nets, as he usually does. However, he has looked supremely fit in his series, which is said to be the result of extra work on the core muscles put in by him.

It will be a special occasion for Shardul Thakur, whose debut coincides with Dhoni’s 300th match. He will be the sixth Indian player to make 300 ODI appearances, after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Although Dhoni, aware that all eyes are on him and his future India career, has not made any public comments, he has still managed to grab attention. MS Dhoni stemmed India’s batting collapse in the last two games, scoring 45 not out and 67 not out and featuring in back-to-back century partnerships to guide India to victory.

It showed Dhoni the finisher was still relevant to the team.