How MS Dhoni dealt with fans throwing bottles and interrupting play at Pallekele

MS Dhoni won a many hearts with just a simple act on Sunday night during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele even as rowdy fan behaviour had forced play to be stopped.

In yet another one-sided contest, India hammered Sri Lanka by six wickets to claim a victory in the game on Sunday night and also take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sri Lanka did put India in a spot of bother by snaffling a few quick wickets, but Rohit Sharma’s century and MS Dhoni’s timely fifty saw India cruise past the modest target of 218.

With 8 runs left for India to win, the angry crowd on the grass embankments at Pallekele started throwing in plastic water bottles.

The Sri Lankan fielders near the ropes moved inside the circle, and play came to a halt with the hosts’ team assembling in the middle.

While security personnel got into the act, MS Dhoni, having almost done the job for his team once again, decided to lie down on the pitch for a while.

Rohit Sharma also joined him, but got up soon, However, the former Indian captain decided to take a nap.

Lying face-down in the grass, Dhoni took a nap while the play was halted for more than half-an-hour.

It sent social media into overdrive, but didn’t stop many from criticising the incident that took place.

Once again the definition of calm. @msdhoni walks into a tense situation and defuses it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2017

Dhoni has got too much chill...

'Wake me up when you're done with throwing bottles' 😊🙏😛 pic.twitter.com/54HbruPj5s — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 28, 2017

That 10 minute nap by @msdhoni while the play gets disrupted by an unruly crowd. Classic. #TheCoolestOne #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/3gWocB70iA — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) August 28, 2017

Seeing @msdhoni taking a nap on the ground is such an adorable scene😘😘

This is why he is refrigerator of team India #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6dVycOtuKa — Manisha (@Mahi_0192) August 28, 2017

While crowd went angry and threw bottles on the ground, MS Dhoni completed nap. Coolest man for a reason.#ThalaDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/4cD3apLxWm — gokul sanjay (@gokulsanjay87) August 28, 2017

Down to earth and still so high.

THY NAME MS DHONI❤️ pic.twitter.com/NT2qgqEHE4 — Trust me. (@iam_nobodyy) August 27, 2017

India and Sri Lanka will play the fourth ODI on Thursday, August 31 at Colombo.