Sri Lanka vs India 2017

How MS Dhoni dealt with fans throwing bottles and interrupting play at Pallekele

MS Dhoni took being cool to a whole new level when the Pallekele crowd intervened proceedings by throwing bottles on the field.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Aug 28, 2017 13:40 IST
Devarchit Varma
MS Dhoni ended up taking a power nap when fans forced play to stop at Pallekele.
MS Dhoni ended up taking a power nap when fans forced play to stop at Pallekele. (REUTERS)

MS Dhoni won a many hearts with just a simple act on Sunday night during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele even as rowdy fan behaviour had forced play to be stopped.

In yet another one-sided contest, India hammered Sri Lanka by six wickets to claim a victory in the game on Sunday night and also take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sri Lanka did put India in a spot of bother by snaffling a few quick wickets, but Rohit Sharma’s century and MS Dhoni’s timely fifty saw India cruise past the modest target of 218.

With 8 runs left for India to win, the angry crowd on the grass embankments at Pallekele started throwing in plastic water bottles.

The Sri Lankan fielders near the ropes moved inside the circle, and play came to a halt with the hosts’ team assembling in the middle.

While security personnel got into the act, MS Dhoni, having almost done the job for his team once again, decided to lie down on the pitch for a while.

Rohit Sharma also joined him, but got up soon, However, the former Indian captain decided to take a nap.

Lying face-down in the grass, Dhoni took a nap while the play was halted for more than half-an-hour.

It sent social media into overdrive, but didn’t stop many from criticising the incident that took place.

India and Sri Lanka will play the fourth ODI on Thursday, August 31 at Colombo.

