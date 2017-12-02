Murali Vijay continues rich form, hits 16th fifty in India vs Sri Lanka third Test

Murali Vijay continued from where he left in Nagpur as he hit a half-century to put India in a good position on Day 1 of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. (India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test - Highlights)

The Indian opener reached the landmark in the last over before lunch (27th) when a direct hit from the point fielder Dimuth Karunaratne towards the bowler’s end yielded four overthrows. This was his 16th half-century and fourth against Sri Lanka. (India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test - Scorecard)

Murali Vijay, who scored 128 in the second Test, was on the money right from the word go, hitting two boundaries off Suranga Lakmal in the opening over of the match. The first one was a thick outside edge that ran to the third man boundary while the other was a gentle loosener from the Sri Lankan pacer that Vijay tickled past the wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella towards fine leg.

The Tamil Nadu veteran looked in ominous form, punishing all loose deliveries coming his way and running well between the wickets.

He put on a 42-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan, who looked well-set to score a big one before falling to Dilruwan Perera. Cheteshwar Pujara, who also slammed a century in Nagpur, got out cheaply to Lahiru Gamage.

Vijay had earlier missed the Sri Lanka tour in July-August due to a wrist injury and wasn’t a part of the playing XI for Kolkata Test.