Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli celebrate with a dab after Indian opener notches ton

Centuries from Murali Vijay (155) and skipper Virat Kohli (156*) helped the Indian cricket team reach 371 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the first day of the third Test, at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. (IND v SL Day 1 Report) (IND v SL Day 1 highlights)

The two have been in a stellar form of late with Kohli notching up his third consecutive hundred-plus score in the series while Vijay notched up his third consecutive hundred in as many matches. (IND v SL Day 1 full scorecard)

He had scored 140 in a Ranji game for Tamil Nadu against Odisha before joining the national side for the second Test.

While Vijay took the more customary approach, Kohli was in a devastating mood and scored his fastest Test hundred ever, reaching the triple-figure mark in just 110 deliveries. Vijay studded his knock with 13 boundaries while Kohli had 16 to his name and batter at a strike rate of 83.87.

However, what delighted the Kotla crowd was not just the twin centuries but the manner in which the batting stalwarts celebrated the moment.

Vijay was the first to reach the mark, smashing a boundary to the cover region off Sandakan and followed it up with a ‘dab’ celebration.

The usual scene often is to find a batsman taking off his helmet and raising the bat or thumping his fist after reaching the landmark. While dab celebrations are quite common in other disciplines, there haven’t been too many flashy celebrations in cricket so far.