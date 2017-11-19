Rangana Herath’s 67 hands Sri Lanka command vs India in Kolkata Test

Rangana Herath became the third Sri Lankan batsman to score a half-century in the first innings of the first Test against India at Eden Gardens. This was the Sri Lanka left-arm spinner’s third fifty in his 86th Test match. The last time Herath, 39, scored a half-century was in England in 2016. His first and third fifties have come against India. Herath’s highest score, an unbeaten 80, came against India in Galle in 2010. (IND v SL UPDATES)

At a time when Sri Lanka needed as many runs as they could get to ensure they stay in front in a Test where the wicket has eased considerably, Herath used the odd long handle to prolong the home team’s agony. He hit seven fours off 83 balls in 105 minutes. (IND v SL SCORECARD)

Coming in at 201/7 after three wickets had fallen for one run, Herath played and missed all right but because survived because India didn’t make him play enough. Along with a 99-run partnership for the third wicket, Herath’s adding 43 runs with Dilruwan Perera for the eighth wicket took Sri Lanka much farther ahead than India would have been comfortable with.

He was eventually dismissed for 67 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but had done enough to help the visitors wrest control of the match.