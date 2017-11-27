Rohit Sharma glad after long wait for Test cricket success ends vs Sri Lanka

Returning to the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium must not have been easy for Rohit Sharma. It’s the venue where a freak injury cost him one of the biggest opportunities. (India vs Sri Lanka - HIGHLIGHTS)

In 2010 against South Africa, he was less than an hour away from his Test debut when he hurt his ankle during warm-up and was ruled out. He could get another chance only after three years. (India vs Sri Lanka - SCORECARD)

As fate would have it, Rohit’s Test career never took off and the second Test against Sri Lanka is only his 22nd game in whites. Playing his first Test since October 2016, he will take some solace from his unbeaten hundred on Sunday.

“Personally for me, it was very important as I was playing Test cricket after nearly 500 days. I have been waiting for this opportunity and I am glad that I could put some runs on the board for myself and the team.

“I clearly remember -- this was the ground where I got injured and I had to wait for three years to make my Test debut. This ground has now given me something to go back with. Very happy and pleased with the way we played.”

Rohit did play a Test here earlier, in 2015 against South Africa, but the returns were poor – 2 and 23 runs. On Sunday, he more than made amends with a free-flowing 102 not out, adding 173 runs in the process with skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit may have been left to rue the wasted opportunities. Even as he saw Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara establishing their places in the squad, he remains on the fringes. However, the middle-order batsman refused to have any regrets, especially about the 2010 incident.

“There will always be regrets in your life. Even if you score 10,000 runs, you will feel, “oh, I should have scored 15,000 runs”. Or people will tell you, “you should have scored 15,000 runs, man”. That’s what this world is (like) and that’s what we’re living in. But for me, I’m glad that I’m back on my feet, playing and scoring some runs. I’m not someone who will think about what has happened in the past. I like to see what is in front of me.”