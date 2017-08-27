Rohit Sharma hits 12th ODI century to take India towards series win in Sri Lanka

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma struck his 12th One-day International century to carry the team towards victory in the third game of the series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (LIVE BLOG)

The 30-year-old batsman struck 14 fours and a six in his 118-ball innings to guide India as they chased 218 for victory in the bid to clinch the series against Sri Lanka with two games to spare. Rohit Sharma also has 32 half-centuries. (SCORECARD)

Rohit Sharma steered fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to third man to complete his century in the 35th over. India were 160/4 with MS Dhoni on 33.

Rohit Sharma, who hit a world record 264 against Sri Lanka, played many elegant shots but got down to anchor the innings after quick loss of wickets chasing the modest total.

The batsman had hit a 45-ball 54 in the previous game. This time he tackled the sharp Sri Lanka pace attack and then mystery bowler Akila Dananjaya, after his two quick strikes, had reduced India to 61 for four.

Rohit Sharma hit paceman Dushmantha Chameera for three fours in a row to go past his half-century and then hoisted Dananjaya over midwicket for six to get into the 90s.