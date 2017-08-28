Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni steer India to ODI series win vs Sri Lanka: See video

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 124 to help India overcome a top-order wobble and register a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Paceman Jasprit Bumrah laid the foundation for India’s victory with a career-best 5-27 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. India slumped to 61-4 in 14 overs but Sharma and MS Dhoni accomplished the chase with an unbroken 157-run stand to put India 3-0 up in the five-match series. The match was held up towards the end when irate fans, who have been protesting since India blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding Test series, hurled water bottles and forced the players off the ground for about half an hour. Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Chamara Kapugedera won the toss but the hosts did not get the kind of start they needed. (FULL SCORECARD)