Rohit Sharma’s fifty piles more misery on Sri Lanka in Delhi Test

Rohit Sharma continued to pile on the agony for Sri Lanka as the India No. 6 hit a half-century to put India in pole position on Day 2 of the third Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. (IND v SL 3rd Test UPDATES | SCORECARD)

Rohit creamed a flighted delivery from off-spinner Dilruwan Perera for a maximum to register his eighth half-century and his fourth against Sri Lanka.

Resuming at six not out, he scored just a run in the first three overs before smacking a flighted delivery from chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan over long-off boundary for his first six of the match.

An over later, he punished a poor delivery from the same bowler to fine leg boundary to make his intentions clear.

The Mumbaikar was well supported by skipper Virat Kohli, who notched up his sixth double century and the second against Sri Lanka. The duo put on a 135-run partnership before Rohit became Sandakan’s third victim. He scored 65, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Rohit Sharma missed the Test series against England, Bangladesh and Australia due to a thigh injury. While he didn’t feature in the playing eleven in the away tour of Sri Lanka in July-August, he racked up this third Test century in the Nagpur game against Dinesh Chandimal’s men, which India won by an innings and 239 runs.