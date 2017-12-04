Secretary and treasurer powers to be curbed in new BCCI constitution

If the new-look Memorandum of Association (MoA), drafted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), is approved by the Supreme Court and made binding on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), then two of the most important office-bearers –secretary and treasurer -- will virtually become ornamental positions.

According to the new constitution, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, the secretary will not have the power to sign off on BCCI’s daily matters. Similarly, the treasurer will no more be the final signing authority on financial matters.

The BCCI, founded in December 1928, has always vested its powers on its presidents, secretaries and treasurers who have often rotated their roles. Administrators like Anthony D’Mello, MA Chidambaram, NKP Salve, Jagmohan Dalmiya (died in office), N. Srinivasan (removed by Supreme Court), Shashank Manohar (resigned), Anurag Thakur (sacked by Supreme Court) were no less famous than a CK Nayudu, Lala Amarnath, Vinoo Mankad, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly or MS Dhoni.

CEO, ALL POWERFUL

But in the new MoA, aimed at bringing professionalism and transparency in daily management and administration, an apex council and a Chief Executive Officer will have all the powers to run the BCCI.

While the secretary will be able to sign on the annual accounts along with the president and secretary, “all ministerial functions including the signing of contracts for and on behalf of the BCCI and carrying of correspondence in the name of the BCCI must be construed as day-to-day functioning of the BCCI and should be handled the CEO.”

During the course of the investigations made by the Justice Mudgal and Justice Lodha panels, cases of exorbitant expenses, especially daily allowances and perks, on the office bearers had emerged. The new rule book will curb all that.

The treasurer and the joint-secretary/secretary will not be allowed to operate the BCCI bank account. It can be operated by “two authorised signatories designated by the Apex Council” from among the BCCI’s professional management.

BCCI-FUNDED PLAYERS’ BODY

The new constitution has place for a players’ body funded by the BCCI, women’s representation and a member of the Auditor General’s office at both BCCI and state levels.

“Transparency in payments, in duly audited manner, must satisfy all canons of accountability. This will ensure that no player or service provider or contractor has to seek any favours from any official of the BCCI and there would be total transparency in the matter of such payments,” says the new MoA.

The BCCI is engaged in quite a few litigations over broadcast deals and IPL matters. This is reportedly estimated at around Rs 1,240 crores.

ITCHY BIHAR

The BCCI is also faced with itchy issues like full membership of Bihar. With political forces in play, the CoA may constitute an ad-hoc committee to run cricket in the troubled state.

Stringent clauses in the MoA related to membership (one state one unit), tenure (one term of three years followed by a cooling off of another three) and conflict of interest could change the history of governance in Indian cricket, if only they see the light of day.