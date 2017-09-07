Seven fours and a six, how Virat Kohli crushed Sri Lanka in Colombo T20 - See video

Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blazing half-century as India completed their rout of Sri Lanka on this tour, winning the one-off Twenty20 by seven wickets in Colombo on Wednesday. (FULL SCORECARD)

Chasing 171 for victory, India rode on a 119-run second-wicket stand between Kohli (82) and Manish Pandey (51 not out) to achieve their target with four balls to spare.

The visitors remained unbeaten in their nine matches against Sri Lanka as they won the Test and one-day series 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

“Very special, it (whitewash across formats) hasn’t been done before. Credit to all the hard work that the boys have put in over the past couple of months in all formats of the game,” said a delighted Virat Kohli.

“That’s evidence of the fact how hungry the players are in Indian cricket. The bench strength is coming through so beautifully...results are amazing to see as a captain,” he added.

Virat Kohli, who received the man of the match award, remained calm in a tricky chase with Pandey for company after India lost their openers for 42 runs in the sixth over.

Rohit Sharma fell to veteran paceman Lasith Malinga for nine and Lokesh Rahul was done in by a superb catch by Dasun Shanaka at short cover off Seekkuge Prasanna.

But Kohli took the attack to the opposition with 7 fours and a six during his 54-ball knock before falling to Isuru Udana with India requiring just 10 runs to win.

Pandey finished off the game with a boundary that brought his maiden T20 fifty in 36 balls.