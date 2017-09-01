Shardul Thakur trolled on Twitter after ODI debut for India. Here’s why

More than a year after receiving his first national call-up, Shardul Thakur made his international debut on Thursday against Sri Lanka after skipper Virat Kohli decided to tinker around with his winning formation with the series comfortably wrapped up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested for the game, and thus, Thakur’s inclusion to the side was an automatic choice. He received his ODI cap from head coach Ravi Shastri before the start of the game. (4th ODI HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

The Mumbai-lad didn’t disappoint and drew first blood for the visitors after he sent back Sri Lanka opener Niroshan Dickwella right in the second over. Although that was his only success, he gave away just 26 runs in his seven overs to end the day on a modest note. It was a well-deserved opportunity for Thakur who was part of the squad that toured West Indies in 2016 and had an incredible run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this past season.

However, fans were infuriated to find Thakur donning the No 10 jersey, something that had reached an iconic status with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. While some were shocked to find that the debutant was allowed to sport the number, others urged him to simply give it up as a mark of respect for the former India captain.

Shardul Thakur is wearing jersey no10. Can't accept it.Ind's no.10 is Sachin.can't even imagine anyone else in that jersey#RetireJerseyNo10 — varunn (@imvarunp) August 31, 2017

@bcci Jersey No. 10 was Pride & Property of @sachin_rt and retired with him. Now no one can ever have this Jersey @imShard — Anshul Gupta (@anshul_gupta17) September 1, 2017

@imShard plz change ur jersy number,bcoz its belong to @sachin_rt and its retire from world cricket,Hope @BCCI will understand. — Pappu Pandey™ (@tweethearts09) August 31, 2017

Shardul.Plz Don't wear No 10 Joursey If u respect Sachin pic.twitter.com/V7SvnmnATs — Sandeep dhemare (@sandeep_dhemare) September 1, 2017

Proud Moment for Shardul Thakor. great. but one mistake Number 10 is for SRT

not 4 Shardul Thakor

it is a request to change ur number — pankaj rathod (@jskaj7771) September 1, 2017

Didn't like Shardul Thakur wearing jersey no.10!Infact can't see anyone wearing it except Sachin

Bcci shud respect d emotions of Sachin fans — Swati (@SwatiT_) September 1, 2017

How the hell is Shardul Thakur playing with jersey no 10, I thought it was retired. Only one man dons the jersey no - 10 Sachin Tendulkar. — Bobins Abraham⚡️ (@BobinsAbraham) September 1, 2017

BCCI had retired the jersey number 10 I guess. Why was Shardul Thakur wearing it? @BCCI — Abhishek 🇮🇳 #408 (@ImAbhishek7_) August 31, 2017

Tendulkar’s No 10 jersey has been retired by Mumbai Indians, the franchise he played for throughout his career in the IPL.