 Shardul Thakur trolled on Twitter after ODI debut for India. Here's why
Sri Lanka vs India 2017

Shardul Thakur trolled on Twitter after ODI debut for India. Here’s why

Although it was a decent India debut for Shardul Thakur in the 4th ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Mumbaikar had to face the wrath of Twitter for donning an iconic shirt number

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Sep 01, 2017 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
India’s Shardul Thakur dives as he attempts to field a ball during the fourth one day international (ODI) match against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.(AFP)

More than a year after receiving his first national call-up, Shardul Thakur made his international debut on Thursday against Sri Lanka after skipper Virat Kohli decided to tinker around with his winning formation with the series comfortably wrapped up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested for the game, and thus, Thakur’s inclusion to the side was an automatic choice. He received his ODI cap from head coach Ravi Shastri before the start of the game. (4th ODI HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

The Mumbai-lad didn’t disappoint and drew first blood for the visitors after he sent back Sri Lanka opener Niroshan Dickwella right in the second over. Although that was his only success, he gave away just 26 runs in his seven overs to end the day on a modest note. It was a well-deserved opportunity for Thakur who was part of the squad that toured West Indies in 2016 and had an incredible run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this past season.

However, fans were infuriated to find Thakur donning the No 10 jersey, something that had reached an iconic status with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. While some were shocked to find that the debutant was allowed to sport the number, others urged him to simply give it up as a mark of respect for the former India captain.

Tendulkar’s No 10 jersey has been retired by Mumbai Indians, the franchise he played for throughout his career in the IPL.

