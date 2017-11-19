Shikhar Dhawan misses ton by whisker, puts India in control vs Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan got to his fourth Test half-century stretching a sequence of good scores that has seen him hit two centuries in his last three Tests. The first innings score of eight here in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens seemed an aberration given that the left-hander hit 119 and 190 away to Sri Lanka earlier this year. On the way, he and KL Rahul had a century partnership for the first wicket. (India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 highlights | Scorecard)

A square-driven four off Dilruwan Perera took Dhawan to 48 and he then played for a single to long-off to go to 49. Using his feet to Perera, he pushed to square-leg to complete the half-century. He took 74 balls, 123 minutes and hit seven fours. This is Dhawan’s 27th Test.

With India trailing by 122 runs, the first two scoring shots from Dhawan were boundaries, the first through cover and then, when Lahiru Gamage dropped it short, a pull through midwicket. With the wicket easing up, Dhawan also started using his feet and hit even to Dasun Shanaka’s medium-pace.

Gamage overpitched in the next over and it was produced a cover-drive that fetched four. Perera called for a review after one hit Dhawan’s gloves and pad and was drifting down leg-side. Dhawan was the n on 27. Not often does Dhawan play second fiddle but with KL Rahul going great guns, he was doing just that on Sunday.

The ultimately fell short of his seventh Test ton by opener fell short by six runs as he was dismissed by Dasun Shanka at the fag end of the fourth day. His innings and 166-run stand with KL Rahul helped India take lead against Sri Lanka.