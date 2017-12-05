Shikhar Dhawan’s 50 puts India in commanding position vs Sri Lanka in Kotla Test

Shikhar Dhawan continued his rich vein of form as he scored a half-century to strengthen India’s lead on Day 4 of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. (IND v SL Day 4 updates)

The Indian opener reached the landmark with a single off Chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan in the 34th over. This was Dhawan’s 5th half-century and third vs Sri Lanka. (IND v SL Day 4 scorecard)

After losing Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane early, Shikhar Dhawan put on a 77-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to extend the hosts lead.

Dhawan, who is known for going after the bowlers from the word go, dealt more in singles and doubles early on. The left-handed batsman slammed his first boundary in the 27th over.

In the process, he completed 2000 Test runs and 8000 first-class runs. He scored 67 before falling to Sandakan.

Dhawan, who missed the second Test in Nagpur due to personal runs, has been in splendid form this series, smashing two half-centuries.

Earlier, India bowled out the visitors for 373, securing a 163-run first innings lead. Dinesh Chandimal, who hit a career-best 164, was the last man to be dismissed.

Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin took three wickets each while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja finished with two apiece.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and the Virat Kohli-led side will look to end their brilliant run over the last one year with a win in Delhi.