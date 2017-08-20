Shikhar Dhawan’s rich form continues, century helps India beat Sri Lanka

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan struck his 11th One-Day International (ODI) century to steer his team to victory in the first game against Sri Lanka at the Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

The left-handed batsman, in red-hot form on the Sri Lanka tour after hitting 190 in the opening Test in Galle and 119 in the third and final match in Pallekele to help the visitors seal a 3-0 series sweep, raced to his half-century in 36 balls before leaving the home bowlers in disarray.

Shikhar Dhawan, who had struck his sixth consecutive score of 50 or more against Sri Lanka in ODIs, completed his century in just 71 deliveries.

The 31-year-old batsman played fluently, be it driving through cover or hoisting on the leg side. Dhawan struck Waninda Hasaranga’s spin bowling for two consecutive fours to complete his century.

Overall, he hit 20 fours and three sixes as India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets and 127 balls to spare.

Dhawan had reached his 50 too in style, hoisting a six off chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan in the 13th over before lofting paceman Lasith Malinga for another maximum over midwicket.