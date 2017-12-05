 Shikhar Dhawan turns 32, wishes pour in for ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket team | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 05, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Sri Lanka vs India

Shikhar Dhawan turns 32, wishes pour in for ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket team

Shikhar Dhawan, the explosive Indian cricket team opener, turned 32 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for the southpaw on Twitter.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 05, 2017 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the fourth day of third Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. Dhawan celebrated his 32nd birthday on December 5, 2017.
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the fourth day of third Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. Dhawan celebrated his 32nd birthday on December 5, 2017. (AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan, the explosive Indian cricket team opener, turned 32 on Tuesday. Dhawan is currently with the Indian side, playing a three-match Test series against the Sri Lankan cricket team. (IND v SL Day 4 updates)

The Delhi batsman, who uses Sufi music to find his groove on the field, first shot to limelight in the international cricket when he slammed a whirlwind 174-ball 187 in his maiden Test innings against visiting Australians during the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (IND v SL Day 4 scorecard)

Dhawan had to wait for years for his Indian debut despite scoring a bulk of runs in the domestic cricket due to the presence of stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in the Test side.

But, when his opportunity came, he grabbed it by both hands. Since then, he has not looked back and now he is a vital cog of the No.1 ranked Indian team.

READ | Virender Sehwag posts this iconic photo of late star Shashi Kapoor in unique tribute

In his career so far, Dhawan has amassed 1,924 runs at 43.72 from 27 Tests with the help of six hundreds. His ODIs numbers are similar as well with a tally of 3,870 at an average of 43.97 runs from 93 matches.

Here are some of the wishes the flamboyant opener received on Twitter.

On his birthday, Shikhar Dhawan continued his rich vein of form as he scored a half-century to strengthen India’s lead on Day 4 of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

more from india vs sri lanka 2017
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you