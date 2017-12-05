Shikhar Dhawan turns 32, wishes pour in for ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket team

Shikhar Dhawan, the explosive Indian cricket team opener, turned 32 on Tuesday. Dhawan is currently with the Indian side, playing a three-match Test series against the Sri Lankan cricket team. (IND v SL Day 4 updates)

The Delhi batsman, who uses Sufi music to find his groove on the field, first shot to limelight in the international cricket when he slammed a whirlwind 174-ball 187 in his maiden Test innings against visiting Australians during the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (IND v SL Day 4 scorecard)

Dhawan had to wait for years for his Indian debut despite scoring a bulk of runs in the domestic cricket due to the presence of stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in the Test side.

But, when his opportunity came, he grabbed it by both hands. Since then, he has not looked back and now he is a vital cog of the No.1 ranked Indian team.

In his career so far, Dhawan has amassed 1,924 runs at 43.72 from 27 Tests with the help of six hundreds. His ODIs numbers are similar as well with a tally of 3,870 at an average of 43.97 runs from 93 matches.

Here are some of the wishes the flamboyant opener received on Twitter.

Fastest debut Test century ✅

Highest debut Test score for India ✅

Fastest to 3,000 ODI runs for India ✅

India's top scorer at #CWC15 ✅

Top scorer at #CT13 and #CT17 ✅



Happy Birthday to @SDhawan25! pic.twitter.com/WTlLklcwK7 — ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2017

Happy birthday to the Gabbar of #TeamIndia Bahut yaarana lagta hai hahaha! 🙃✌🎂@SDhawan25

Have a great one my friend! Hope you score a 100 on your big day and take India to a win!#INDvsSL ✌️👍 pic.twitter.com/3Dk8MkLtXT — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 5, 2017

Janamdin mubarak ho mere veer nu @SDhawan25 lots of love brother.. keep shining on an off the field...rab Mehr Kare pic.twitter.com/epdYfp1NaE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 5, 2017

Happy birthday @SDhawan25 Wishing a year filled with joy, peace and prosperity. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 5, 2017

Happy Birthday @SDhawan25. I am sure you're going to gift yourself lots of 100's and plenty of runs this year. Wishing you all success and happiness 👍 pic.twitter.com/olD1teQUgm — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 5, 2017

On his birthday, Shikhar Dhawan continued his rich vein of form as he scored a half-century to strengthen India’s lead on Day 4 of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.