Sri Lanka elect to bat against India in 3rd ODI at Pallekele

Sri Lanka’s stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedera won the toss and elected to bat in the crucial third One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (Live blog)

India skipper Virat Kohli had won five tosses in a row before the hosts managed to reverse their fortunes with the coin. (Live scorecard)

India retained the same 11 which fought back to win the second ODI on Thursday by three wickets after a sensational six-wicket haul by spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Virat Kohli’s side can clinch the five-match series within the distance, and seal India’s fourth ODI series in Sri Lanka on the trot, if they win. India lead 2-0 in the series, having won the first match by nine wickets in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka are without skipper Upul Tharanga, who was slapped a two-game suspension by the ICC match referee for his team’s slow over-rate in the second ODI.

Chamara Kapugedera is leading the side despite the presence of four former skippers --- Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lasith Malinga and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal, a surprise omission from the original squad, was one of the two forced changes in the line-up. He came in for Tharanga while opener Lahiru Thirimanne, who last played in January 2016, replaced opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka, who is out due to a shoulder injury suffered while fielding in the previous game.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameeera.