Sri Lanka pacer Dasun Shanaka fined for ball tampering in 2nd Test vs India

Sri Lanka pace bowler Dasun Shanaka has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for ball tampering during the second day’s play in the Nagpur Test against India, an ICC statement said. (India vs Sri Lanka - DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS)

Shanaka was penalised for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to “changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3.” (India vs Sri Lanka - SCORECARD)

In addition to the fine, three demerit points have been added to Shanaka’s disciplinary record. If he reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, he will face a ban.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire C Shamshuddin after play.

READ | Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara grind Sri Lanka with tons in Nagpur Test

The incident took place in the 50th over of India’s innings when the 26-year-old was seen on TV picking an area on the ball next to the seam several times.

The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referee David Boon, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

“These are early days in Dasun’s career and I am sure this sanction will ensure he is more careful when maintaining the condition of the ball in the future,” Boon said in the statement.