Upul Tharanga ban: Why it is bad news for Sri Lanka in ODI series vs India

Sri Lanka cricket team’s limited-overs skipper Upul Tharanga has been handed a two-match ban for his team’s slow over-rate in the second ODI against Indian cricket team at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, a Lankan cricket official said.

The struggling national team was dealt a fresh blow after Upul Tharanga was handed the suspension by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft. Sri Lanka were ruled to have bowled three overs short in the stipulated time.India won by three wicketsto go 2-0 up in the series. (SL vs IND 2nd ODI highlights) (Scorecard)

Tharanga has been suspended the second time in three months, after sitting out two games during the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

His two-game ban for his team’s “serious” slow over rate in the ICC Champions Trophy campaign came while standing in for injured skipper Angelo Mathews. Ahead of the series against India, he had urged his bowlers to show urgency in getting through their overs.

Sri Lanka played three pacers on Thursday. Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera – all off long run-ups – and former skipper Angelo Mathews together bowled 24.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka is an injury doubt. Gunatilaka landed heavily on his right shoulder while fielding and could be ruled out for the rest of the series.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and batsman Lahiru Thiriminne thus are set to be called up by the Sri Lanka selectors for the last three ODIs. Chandimal, a surprise omission for the first two ODIs, is expected to bat at Upul Tharanga’s No 4 slot. He has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy elimination, where he failed in two games and didn’t bat in the win over India.

The next ODI will be played in Pallekele on Sunday and the last two in Colombo.